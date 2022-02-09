With just over left five minutes left in Tuesday night’s contest, the Cocke County Lady Red were staring down the barrel of another close and frustrating District 2-3A loss.
What happened over the next 5:27 might be a catalyst to spur the Lady Red into the postseason.
Cocke County closed Tuesday night’s league tilt with Greeneville on a 21-3 run to turn a 59-49 deficit into a 70-62 victory over the state’s eight-ranked Class AAA team. Four Cocke County scored in double-figures and Gracie Gregg and Paige Niethammer each recorded double doubles.
Cocke County (20-4, 5-2) jumps into sole possession of second place in the league with the win over the Lady Devils. Cocke County has one scheduled district contest remaining, with first place Grainger High looming on February 14. Tuesday’s game was the final regular season league game on the slate for Greeneville.
