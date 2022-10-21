NEWPORT -- Coming into this elementary basketball season, Smoky Mountain coach Josh Spurgeon made a change on defense.
He switched his teams from a zone style to man-to-man, explaining the reasoning in this way: "A lot of teams in the county aren't used to man-to-man pressure defense. It kind of catches them off guard.
"Plus, a lot of these kids have aspirations of playing in high school, and this gives them a leg up before they get there."
On Thursday morning, that "leg up" was seen in a hurry, as was Spurgeon's reference to catching teams off-guard.
Spurgeon's girls' and boys' teams stayed in Centerview's players' faces constantly and intensely, swiping at the ball or double-teaming to force a timeout.
"We've worked really hard on our defense, spent a lot of time on pressure defense," said Spurgeon. "They really bring the intensity on it, and it worked well today."
Indeed it did.
The Lady Bears pulled out a 39-11 win over the Lady Falcons, while the Bears beat the Falcons 36-12.
Kassie Davis led the Lady Bears with 15 points, and Azariah Spurgeon notched 10 points.
Sophia Summerline and Jacey Ball rounded out the scoring for Smoky's girls, notching seven and four points, respectively.
On the boys' side, Ezra Spurgeon led the Bears with 14 points. Levi Reed and Brody Stooksbury totaled nine and seven points, respectively, to finish out a day that could have started slowly for Spurgeon's teams given the early start time.
"That's always a worry," he said. "You don't know how they're going to come out early in the morning. But we preach intensity, and we want to play with a chip on our shoulder and bring that every game. They're doing that so far."
In the other day games, both Grassy Fork teams beat Del Rio.
Eli Gilliam led Grassy's boys with eight points en route to a 42-26 win. Daxin Sneed and Tyson Cofield scored six points apiece, while Waylon McGaha and Asher Faison chipped in five points each. Mayson Turner led Del Rio with 14 points.
James Groat's girls' team moved to 2-0 with a 45-13 win over Del Rio. Ava Wheeler scored 14 points, all of them coming in the first quarter, while Paislee Clark scored nine. Kyleigh Wall, Kinnlea Norwood and Ripley Groat had four points each.
Still, the action on Thursday was far from finished.
Cosby's girls beat Edgemont 21-16 in a back-and-forth affair to notch the first win of Matthew Whaley's tenure at Cosby.
Katey Moore led Cosby with 12 points, while Piper Whaley, Ava Meeker and Zayli Spencer totaled four, three and two points, respectively.
For Edgemont, Jaylen Moore and Lakelynn Fowler combined for 14 points to lead the Lady Panthers.
On the boys' side, Cosby took down Edgemont 50-15. Oaklon Cameron led all scorers with 20 points. Aiden McGaha added 10 points of his own, while Colton Jenkins and Matthew McMahon totaled six points apiece.
As the Eagles beat the Panthers, Parrottsville was simultaneously splitting matchups with Northwest.
Parrottsville won the girls' matchup 50-8, as Georgia Knight led the way with 17 points. Loretta Kickliter and Mallory Nease followed suit with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
In the boys' matchup, Northwest beat the Parrotts 46-30. Tyson Sutton led the way with 12 points, and he was followed by Jude Oliva (10 points) and Donovon Campos (nine points).
Jadyn Carter and Zander Hale added seven and five points, respectively.
All elementary basketball teams except Cosby will be back in action next Monday, October 24.
**A note of correction: After the first night of action this season, it was incorrectly reported that Cosby's girls beat Smoky Mountain. The Lady Bears actually defeated the Lady Eagles by a score of 27-24, led by 16 points from Azariah Spurgeon. The Newport Plain Talk regrets this error.
