The 18th-ranked Tennessee men's basketball team heads to the mid-state for a neutral site clash with the Memphis Tigers on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.
Tennessee (8-2) enters Saturday's in-state rivalry coming off of a 96-52 win over USC Upstate on Tuesday. Kennedy Chandler notched his first career double-double, scoring 15 points and adding 10 assists. As a team, Tennessee compiled 29 assists—its most in a game since Jan. 4, 2014.
Junior forward Olivier Nkamhoua led the Vols in with 21 points on 9-of-10 shooting and in rebounds with eight.
Saturday marks the 28th all-time meeting on the hardwood between Tennessee and Memphis. Of the current three-game series between the schools, the Vols and Tigers split the first two meetings—Tennessee won at Memphis during the 2018-19 season and Memphis won in Knoxville during the 2019-20 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.