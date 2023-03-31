Hillery Griffin laid out some attainable goals for her Cosby boys soccer team on Tuesday night at Unicoi County.
One of them: to not be mercy-ruled.
Another? To take at least five shots on goal.
They fulfilled those goals, at least in part. The Eagles lasted through the first half against Unicoi County, but the Blue Devils ultimately won 9-0.
Cosby also took three shots on goal — not quite Griffin’s plan, but more than they had been.
While the goals Griffin set are not visible on the scoreboard, they have been seen through the team’s improvement this season.
“That’s what I keep reminding them,” she said. “That they’re learning.”
Such is the case for a program that did not field a team last year and began its first practice of this season with six players.
Cosby has since gotten up up to 17 players with several different athletes included.
“Some of them are playing because their friends asked them to,” said Griffin, “like they’ll come to practice and say, ‘This looks like fun.’”
The roster changes themselves have even fulfilled one idea, as Griffin said their first goal was “to have enough to be able to play.”
Now that they do, the Eagles have struggled on the field, and Griffin can see the frustration.
But she is hopeful for the future, especially since she started the team in part because of her son who plays for the middle school team.
“They’re enjoying the game,” she said, “and we’re starting to see some improvement.”
