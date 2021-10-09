If you are a Cosby Eagles fan, the wait for another week of football under the lights at The Hill will be another week.
Cosby (0-6, 0-3 Region 1-A) was poised to return home for the first time since September 3 on Friday night after a rough six weeks of football. Due to illness, it had to unfortunately postpone the kickoff for a date that has yet to be determined.
“It really stinks for our guys,” Cosby coach Kevin Hall said. “We felt like this was one of those games where we could compete.”
The Eagles fell to the North Greene Huskies last Friday night for their final road game of the season, 40-20.
Hayden Green and Slate Shropshire were filling up the stat sheet in last week’s loss.
Green’s four receptions for 185 yards and two scores gave Cosby a 20-14 lead into the half. Shropshire led the Eagles on defense with a total of 20 total tackles, two of those tackles going for a loss.
Cosby only had a total of six offensive series in the second half against North Greene. With the defense on the field for so long, and so many Eagles playing both ways, attrition took its toll toward the end of the game and followed them into week eight.
“A lot of the guys were bruised and beaten up a bit after last week,” Hall said. “Sanches was a big truck for North Greene and were laying hits on us. We ultimately had no choice to postpone because we had so many guys that were either sick or still recovering from injuries.”
Rescheduling games has been a common theme in the last year and a half due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cosby’s staff was able to find a few teams that were willing to either travel or host a game in 2020, but this is the first time the Eagles have had to deal with scheduling complications for the 2021 campaign.
“I think the difference last season was we were all trying to scramble and find a game for us to play,” Hall said. “Luckily we had teams that had an off week and were able to squeeze us in.”
A Class 2-A program last season, Cosby advanced to the playoffs and was set to travel to Meigs County for the first round of the postseason, but wound up plagued with injuries and contact tracing within the program. This week marks just the second time in both seasons the Eagles have had to call off a game because of issues in their program.
While the hope is to get Oakdale back on the schedule before the end of the season, only three weeks remain in the year and Oakdale has three region battles left on its slate that can not be moved or rescheduled.
“Hopefully we can get this game rescheduled,” Hall said. “We have such a young team and with some of our players only playing six games for the first time, it would be nice to get them some more live action snaps on the field.
Cosby will host an old rival next Friday on The Hill, as the Unaka Rangers travel into Virgil Ball Stadium for the first time since 2019.
“Unaka always plays us tough,” Hall said. “They’re one of those teams who we’ve not seen in a while and the last time we played it came down to the last play. I’m happy to see them back on the schedule this time.”
Kickoff for next Friday’s matchup will be at 7:30 P.M. and will be live-streamed on WLIK.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.