NEWPORT — There are only a few occasions that allow Casey Ragan to break out his cherry red slacks.
Friday night, which marked another chapter of a longstanding rivalry with Jefferson County, was one of them.
It was his second chance in a week to rock the look, which was brought on to help emphasize the importance of certain matchups.
“I just got to thinking that maybe I could do something to get guys to understand what games really mean around here,” said Ragan. “Obviously Jeff County’s always a rivalry game.”
The Fighting Cocks responded in kind, winning 52-38 to bounce back from a loss to Morristown West on Tuesday evening in Morristown.
“Just liked the response,” said Ragan. “Had a really tough shooting night Tuesday. But defensively, our guys have been locked in for a long time. Our guys responded well tonight. They get a little more excited for games like this.”
Brazen Stewart was “about 50% on Tuesday” per Ragan, but he still led CCHS with 14 points on Friday. Ethan Fine had 13 points, while Lakkin France had nine.
Aside from a massive rivalry win, the victory also put’s Ragan’s fashion statement pants at 2-0 on the year.
“I like them! It’s more than the record, they just feel really good,” he said with a chuckle. “The guys always like when I bring them out, so we’ll continue to do that for certain games.”
On the girls’ side, Cocke County came away with a 66-56 win. The Lady Red jumped out to a 12-point lead in the first half, but the Lady Patriots clawed back to retake the advantage in the third quarter.
Suddenly, it was Cocke County’s turn to mount a comeback. CCHS cut the JCHS lead to one entering the fourth quarter and dominated through the final eight minutes of action.
And, like Ragan’s team later on, Mintz’s team bounced back from both the deficit and a loss to the Lady Trojans earlier this week.
“It was the first time we got punched in the mouth and got outplayed,” said Mintz of Friday’s win. “Then we turned around and dominated for four quarters. We did a great job handling their pressure.”
Paige Niethammer led the way with 24 points and 10 rebounds, while Blake Clevenger and Halle Kitchen had 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Destiny Reese led Cocke County with 12 rebounds, propelling the Lady Red on the boards.
“This,” summarized Mintz, “was the best rebounding game we have had.”
Both Cocke County teams will look to continue that kind of effort going into next week.
They face Asheville on Tuesday night at home, then they will head to Florida after Christmas to take part in the Tampa Bay Invitational from December 27-31.
With those matchups ahead, this break — or the latter part of it, at least — will be anything but relaxing for the CCHS hoops programs.
“We’ve got to keep rolling,” summarized Mintz. “We’ve got a tough game on Tuesday against the best team we’ve played all year. And then down to Florida. I’ve scouted a couple teams already. It will be a tough break for us.”
Added Ragan: “(Asheville) will not be a cakewalk. And then we’ll come in the day after Christmas, we’ll get some shots up and then load a bus and go down to Tampa.
“I’m sure we’ll see somebody good. It will be good for our guys to see teams from somewhere else. And trips like these do more for your team than wins and losses.”
