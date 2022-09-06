NEWPORT — Ben Watts could recall one moment from Friday night’s game against Heritage.
Before the Fighting Cocks took the field in Maryville for their first region matchup of the year, Watts and sophomore Jacob Robertson stood together during the national anthem.
“Me and him did a fist bump,” said Watts on Tuesday. “And I was like, ‘Let’s go win.’ And that was the last thing I remember.”
The events that unfolded after that have been retold to Watts through friends, coaches and game film.
Late Friday night, though, those same occurrences led Watts to Blount Memorial Hospital — where doctors informed him that his high school football career had come to a sudden, trauma-fueled conclusion.
“I’ve had concussions before,” said Watts. “This was my fifth one, and they told me I do not need to be playing again for risk of brain injury.”
“I’m done playing for sure,” he added. “It’s high school football, and I’ve got my life ahead of me. It’s not worth my physical and mental health. Like Saturday morning, even last week, I don’t remember anything that happened the last week of school.
“So it’s really messed with me this time.”
Instead of contributing on the field, Watts will now take on a new role as an assistant coach with the CCHS linebackers.
“I’m definitely blessed to have the opportunity to do what I’m doing right now,” Watts said on Tuesday. “I’m glad it wasn’t worse.”
And, with Watts’s retelling of Friday’s timeline, it certainly could have been.
How it happened
After fist-bumping Robertson, Watts and the rest of the Fighting Cocks sprinted through a line of cheerleaders toward their sideline.
Then, following the coin toss, Watts lined up on kickoff return.
When the whistle blew and the kick spun into the air, Watts ran to fill his assignment and collided with the third player from the end on Heritage’s kickoff team.
“It was a good pop,“ recalled Watts, who rewatched the play on video this weekend. “But I don’t remember anything. It’s just black.”
The same could be said for the next several moments. Watts went in on offense, played a series on defense and, after Carson Hopson punched in the first touchdown of the game, went back out on the kickoff team.
Then, the same player hit him again, this time coming across the field before slamming into Watts’s side. And after that?
“It’s all gone,” said Watts. “They said I played five plays, and I don’t remember any of them.”
Watts came to the sideline. Soon, defensive coordinator Jordan Keller asked whether he would be able to go back into the game.
“And I said yeah,” added Watts, recalling the events as Keller told them to him. “But he said I was walking toward the bench instead of the field.”
At that point, Watts remained sidelined for the rest of the game. His gear soon came off, though he doesn’t know how.
“It was kind of confusing,” said Watts. “I came to the sideline, had my helmet off, and I don’t even know how I got my stuff off. It was like I snapped my fingers and all my stuff was gone.”
Then, he vomited — “something I’ve never done before with a concussion,” Watts said — and was rushed to the hospital.
The aftermath — and the lesson
After undergoing tests and being told his football fate, Watts melted.
“It was bad,” he said. “I definitely cried all my tears Friday night.”
By the end of the evening, Watts informed his mom that all the tears had been shed.
Still, “it was so hard to take,” he said. “I was working hard for this. I was really trying this year.
Freshman and sophomore year I loafed off a little bit, but this year I really took it seriously. It just sucks. That’s really the nicest way to put it.”
Still, Watts is taking heart.
He’s delving into his goal of a welding certification, something he is pursuing “intensely.”
And he is excited to fulfill his new role — especially with CCHS coach Scotty Dykes telling Watts Friday that he could trade his jersey for a Cocke County football polo.
“That shows how much they care about me, and that they respect what I’ve chosen to do,” said Watts. “That means a lot. I didn’t know what he meant by it at the time when he said, ‘We’ll get you a coaching shirt.’
Watts went on to say that he had a good conversation with Dykes, who said Watts’s leadership will be “missed tremendously” and that “he’ll be a good resource.”
In his role as a coach, Watts’s resourcefulness will undoubtedly stem from his own playing career.
But he will also use his own lack of inhibitions as an example of what not to do.
Every time he took the field in his playing career, Watts wore a “Q-collar” around his neck and under his pads.
The collar, according to the Q30 Innovations website, is a “non-invasive device intended to be worn around the neck of athletes aged 13 years and older during sports activities to aid in the protection of the brain from effects associated with repetitive sub-concussive head impacts.”
“It puts pressure on your veins and your throat and puts more blood between your brain and your skull,” explained Watts. “So when I had that on, I was just like, ‘Well, I can’t get hurt. So I’m just going to go full-throttle the whole time. I don’t care.’
“But that’s definitely not the way to go,” he added. “You’ve got to be careful, and that’s what I’m going to tell them.
“Be careful with your brain because it’s really important. You don’t need to mess with that.”
