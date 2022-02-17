COSBY—The Lady Eagles hoped to end their regular season on a high note Tuesday evening with a victory over the visiting Grainger County Lady Grizzlies. That would not be the case as the Lady Grizzlies capitalized on second chance opportunities to down the Lady Eagles, 68-37.
Grainger County paid a visit to Cocke County High School Monday evening with a similar result. The top team in 3A District 2 finished their season with a 26-4 record. Tuesday’s loss moved Cosby to 9-17 for the year.
Cosby freshman Shylee Shelton capped of her first season at the Eagles’ Nest with a strong 19-point performance. Grainger’s Maddie Hurst put together three outstanding quarters to lead all scorers with 24.
It was a struggle on the interior for the Lady Eagles who were undersized compared to the Lady Grizzlies. Cosby head coach Cody Lowe said Grainger’s length and physical play made things difficult for this team.
“Grainger is really good defensively. They do a good job of hedging on ball screens,” Lowe said. “It was very difficult for us to run any screen action. They’re so good around the basket with their size and physicality. When we get to the rim we can usually finish, but they walled up on defense and made things tough.”
It was a rough start for the Lady Eagles who would manage just six points in the opening quarter behind 3-pointers from Gracie Johnson and Kinley Coggins.
Grainger had no trouble at all in the first once they started feeding the ball to Maddie Hurst. The sophomore poured in 12 of her team’s 16 points in the opening period to give the Lady Grizzlies an early 10-point lead.
Lowe said that Hurst and the entire Grainger County team presented a tough matchup for his squad.
“Hurst is a phenomenal athlete. She rebounds the ball really well and can also run the floor. If you try to pack it in around the post they’ll kick the ball out for a shot from the perimeter. They are a nightmare matchup and very good team. They’re third in the state for a reason.”
The offensive woes for Cosby would continue into the second quarter as the Lady Grizzlies’ offensive and defensive rebound total was on the rise.
Cosby’s Ariel Ottinger hit a contested shot under the basket early in the second. Shelton would follow suit with her first bucket of the game, but a nearly five minute dry spell would follow. Ottinger hit another shot in the paint before the half, and Johnson went 1-for 2 from the line to give Cosby 13 for the half.
Grainger knocked down two 3-pointers in the frame in addition to two baskets from Hurst to post 26 before the break.
Grainger came out of the locker room swinging when play began in the second half. The Lady Grizzlies scored 24 points in the third quarter behind threes from Sydnie Hayes, Millie Hurst and Taylee Rutherford. Maddie Hurst added in six points to finish off her night.
Things looked grim for the Lady Eagles until Shelton stepped up in the quarter. Her first three cut the lead to 10 before the Grainger County run began. Shelton continued to fight posting all 12 points for Cosby in the third quarter. Despite her efforts, the Grainger lead had grown to 25 by the end of the period.
The Lady Grizzlies would continue to make baskets from behind the arc in the fourth quarter. Cosby would hit two shots from deep to respond, but the deficit was too large for a comeback to occur.
The Lady Eagles finished play with a perfect 6-0 record in 1A District 2 this year. Perfection in the district has become the norm for Cosby whose streak now extends beyond 50 straight games.
District tournament play kicked off for the one seed Lady Eagles on Friday. They faced the four seed Jellico Lady Blue Devils who went winless in the district.
The winner advanced to the championship game, which will be held Monday, February 21 at 7:30 p.m. A consolation game will be held at 6 p.m. All games will be played at Jellico High School.
GRAINGER (68): Maddie Hurst 24, Alia Maloney 11, Sydnie Hayes 7, Marly Tanner 6, Audrey Stratton 6, Millie Hurst 4, Catelin Newman 4, Taylee Rutherford 3, Makayla Scott 3.
COSBY (37): Shylee Shelton 19, Gracie Johnson 9, Ariel Ottinger 4, Kinley Coggins 3, Chloe Hance 2.
