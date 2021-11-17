The last four years of Cosby Lady Eagles basketball have been some of the best in program history.
The program enjoyed a 55-0 unbeaten run through district competition en route to four consecutive district titles, and the program’s first region title in 15 years in 2019. Now, the future of Lady Eagles basketball is on deck after the six seniors that helped make the last four years possible have moved on.
Cosby comes into the 2021-22 campaign with virtually a clean slate. It’ll have to replace the production of four starters, three of which were four-year starters throughout their careers on The Hill.
“We lost six seniors off last year’s team, but have some girls back that have played some meaningful minutes,” said head coach Cody Lowe. “We’re looking for some girls that can step up in some different roles.
“We’ve got a few more upperclassmen this year versus the group I had my first year. We started three freshmen, and four of them played many minutes. This year we’ve got some upperclassmen that will occupy starting roles. That’ll really help not just in games, but in practice.”
The Lady Eagles still won’t necessarily lack experience coming into this season, and by no means will the team be looking at roster turnover like it did in Lowe’s first year, where all five starters were new from the season before.
Gracie Johnson and Kinley Coggins, two players that saw significant playing time and traded off starting roles with last year’s seniors will step to the forefront of the program as team leaders this season.
Both have played varsity minutes since their freshmen seasons. Johnson comes into her senior season while Coggins will be a junior.
“They’ll be critical to our success this year,” Lowe said. “We look for them to score a lot more for us this year. They’re more than capable of putting the ball in the basket, but we need them to be leaders more than anything. Show these young girls how hard we’ve got to work.”
Filling voids left by the likes of Leia Groat, Gracie Myers and Lauren Ford will be no easy task, but perhaps the most difficult to replace will be three-time All-State selection, Bralyn McGaha.
McGaha was thrust into the most important position on the floor as a freshman, and remained the team’s floor general at point guard until she graduated and signed with Roane State Community College.
With her gone, the point guard position isn’t just wide open for Lowe and the Lady Eagles. There’s no permanent answer for it.
“We didn’t have to worry about that position for four years,” Lowe said. “Now it’s wide open, and we don’t have a true point guard. We’ve got a lot of girls that like playing off the ball. We’re going to have a point guard by committee.
“Gracie got most the reps at the position over the summer. She knows the offense better than anybody, but we’re going to have to have someone step up and want the ball in their hands.”
Out of returning players, Johnson has the most experience at the position. She ran the point at times last season in order to give McGaha a break or to cover time if she was in foul trouble.
Coggins is another name that could be looked at to run the point some. There’s talent to fill the spot, just not a permanent solution like the program has had the last four seasons.
Although the team isn’t as young as the Lowe’s first Lady Eagles’ squad was, they’ll still rely on some younger faces to make big contributions in the 2021-22 campaign.
Perhaps the biggest name to keep an eye out for will be Shylee Shelton, who is coming off a tremendous career at Grassy Fork where she helped lead the program to a long awaited championship her eighth grade year.
“Shylee will definitely be a starter for us from the beginning,” Lowe said. “It’s funny, with eighth graders moving up they can’t join you until they’ve graduated. So we didn’t get her until the summer. We had a camp just three days after she graduated. She came off the bench and went off for about 25-30 points. That showed me immediately she can play.
“I’m not going to be shy about it, I look for big things from her. We’re looking for her to score. The ceiling for her is really high, but she’s still got to adjust to the high school game, which, in my opinion, is the biggest jump for any player in any sport they’ll have in their career.”
Alexis McGaha, also part of that Grassy Fork run, is another freshman Lowe is high on. He also has big plans for returning sophomore Ariel Ottinger, who saw the floor sparingly in her rookie campaign.
“We’re looking for (Ariel) to get stronger and be a force in the paint,” Lowe said. “She can be a good rebounder and shot blocker, which is something I’ve not had in the four years I’ve been here. It’s really good to have a big presence inside to help the post, defensively.”
While young and filling voids, Cosby won’t have time to go through growing pains with the schedule set ahead of it.
The Lady Eagles have another schedule loaded with state tournament contenders and higher classification programs, which has become a staple under Lowe since taking over in 2017.
Although it’s not entirely by design, the difficulty of the schedule can do nothing but make the team better and in a hurry from the opening tip of the season.
“I don’t make these schedules this difficult on purpose,” Lowe said. “I call a lot of people trying to get games, but a lot of them don’t want to play. Mostly because their schedule is already full. So we wind up playing Elizabethton, Grainger, Scott and Oneida. You’d like to schedule some games you feel confident you can mark down a ‘W’ but we don’t have many of those.
“Playing a tough schedule really pushes us, though. It shows you what you need to work on. You play somebody and roll them by 25 or so you don’t get challenged or find what you need to work on to get better. That’s one reason I like playing those top teams. When you get to the postseason it makes it a little bit easier.”
The last four years prove it’s worked. Cosby enters this season looking to carry on a winning tradition in the district, seeking a fifth consecutive league crown and advancement into the teeth of the region tournament with a shot to play for a spot at state.
The season begins on the road with trips to Volunteer and Unicoi County. The Lady Eagles’ first home game comes in early December when they host Pigeon Forge on Dec. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.