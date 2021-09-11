RED BOILING SPRINGS—Coming off a tough loss last week against Jellico, the Cosby Eagles headed west for their week four matchup in hopes of coming back with the season’s first win and something to build off of with the off week on deck.
Instead, though, the Eagles would be shutout by the Red Boiling Springs Bulldogs, 20-0 in their longest road trip of the season to date.
Corey Askew almost house called a kickoff return to open up the ball game. He would eventually set up the Eagles offense inside of the 35-yard line. A few plays later, Cosby’s Tyler Turner would have scored the game’s first touchdown but it was called back due to a holding penalty on the offense.
“That call hurt us a bit,” Cosby coach Kevin Hall said. “After they called that one back it was hard for us to get our heads back in the game.”
Turner rushed 12 times for only eight yards while passing 10 times with four completions and 49 passing yards in the loss.
The Bulldogs drew first blood with a 44-yard rush from Jordan Bohanan.
Bohanan was a problem for the Eagles all night as he rushed 21 times for 123 yards and two touchdowns in the shutout win.
“We just missed some tackles tonight,” Hall said. “With the off week, we’re gonna work on tackling and take the week to tweak a few things.”
After giving up a few scores, Dominic Cowles had a team high 12 tackles with one being a tackle for loss.
“Dominic is one of the guys that has stepped up to be one of the leaders,” Hall said. “The past two weeks he’s been playing some outstanding football.”
A few key Cosby skill position players were missing on Friday, as well.
Hayden Green, who led the team last week in receiving, was absent, as well as Devonte Wigfall.
“I believe if we had those guys here this game would’ve been closer,” Hall said. “We’ve had some guys step up tonight who played their butts off.”
Brayden Hall had a game to remember. He broke up three passes, had four tackles and recovered a fumble in the final seconds in the first quarter.
“When Kyler (Ogle) knocked the ball loose in the first quarter I thought we were gonna build off of that,” Hall said. “We got a few good plays in but the inexperience showed on that drive. We’re still plugging these guys in and getting them familiar in a live game setting.
“Ethan Shults was another guy that stepped up big for us tonight. He stepped up and played really well defensively.”
Much like Cowles, Nate Joyce was all over the defensive side of the ball.
Joyce was second in tackling with six total tackles and led the Eagles in rushing with 17 yards on six carries.
Cosby falls to 0-4 with a 20-0 loss to the Red Boiling Springs Bulldogs. Their next game is in two weeks, yet again on the road to Cloudland.
“During this off week we’re going to heal up and get back to work,” Hall said. “We’ve got some things we need to clean up offensively and defensively.
“Once we do that, I believe we can compete with the teams coming up on the schedule. We’re still learning right now and with a few more games under these young guys belts, we’ll start turning these mistakes into points.”
