To close out the tournament last season, the Northwest Patriots came just short of a title in a narrow loss to an unbeaten Bridgeport Rockets team in the championship game.
On Monday they snapped that unbeaten streak, topping the reigning champions in a rematch of last year’s championship game, doing so on the road.
Road teams took the majority of victories to start the second week of the season.
Both Centerview and Parrottsville swept their opponents, Del Rio and Smoky Mountain, while on the road on Monday. Grassy Fork was the only school to come up with two victories at home, as the Ravens and Lady Ravens took down Edgemont for their second consecutive victories on the season.
