NEWPORT — During Zeke Ramos’ formative years, his mother said she wanted to cloak him in bubble wrap.
“He broke his whole front tooth out in basketball in fifth or sixth grade,” she explained. “He has turned his ankle so many times that he‘s had bone spurs, and every time he would turn an ankle, it would swell up like an eggplant.”
“That’s why I wanted to put him in a bubble and keep him in bubble wrap,” she added with a chuckle. “He was always getting hurt! He just wanted to go, go, go, and I’m like, ‘Son, you can’t.’ But he was just full force.”
In the end, Ramos’ force outpaced his injuries, as the Cocke County senior announced this past weekend that he has committed to play football for The University of Pikeville in Kentucky.
Having pledged to play for the next four years, Ramos said he feels “excited” about the next step in his journey.
But the way all this has unfolded — his journey to football, his short time on the field and an even shorter recruitment process — has left him spinning.
“I didn’t expect to go to college for football, realistically,” he said. “I thought it was too late, that they would only look at me if I had been there for four years.
“But when I was out there, I tried to give it my all. I busted my butt and earned this. That’s why it doesn’t feel real — because I did not expect it at all.”
From 'clumsiness' to commitment
When Ramos was younger, he played baseball and basketball for Parrottsville Elementary.
As he grew, he stayed true to both sports — but with one caveat: he could not stay healthy.
“This kid, growing up he was clumsy,” his mother explained.
No situation summarized that more than when Ramos played basketball for Parrottsville and broke his front tooth in one game at Grassy Fork.
“And they couldn’t get ahold of anybody,” said Daniela Ramos, “because there is no cell reception.”
Eventually, Ramos’ tooth was fixed — as it would have to be in his senior year, too.
And, as Ramos developed in size, he also improved in hand-eye coordination.
“Dearco (Nolan) would work with him on hand-eye coordination and on his foot technique,” Daniela said.
The training paid off, as Ramos’ previously “clumsy” identity began to morph into one built more on athleticism.
So, as he went into high school, Ramos — now closer to his current build of 6-foot-3, 265 pounds — asked his mother about playing football.
“I had asked her since freshman year to play,” said Ramos. “I was in her ear for countless days, and other people were too.”
The answer remained no, even as CCHS head coach Scotty Dykes and his staff asked.
“Yeah, I mean Coach Gregg, Coach Ragan, the whole coaching staff was always talking to his mom,” said Dykes with a chuckle. “She was concerned about that, and I get it — football is a physical sport. But his physical stature and ability are rare.“
In Ramos’ sophomore year, he suffered a more serious injury when he tore his meniscus. The tear kept him from playing any sports that year, and the time away allowed him to mull things over.
And when spring rolled around, he had gone from starting as a designated hitter his freshman year to deciding that, “baseball just wasn’t going for me.”
So, he chose — firmly this time — to play football instead. But first, he sat down with his mom to have a heart-to-heart conversation about it.
“He said that he’s not a baby anymore, and sometimes, I’ve just got to trust and let God take care of it,” Daniela Ramos said. “That whatever happens, happens.”
“I’ll take your word for it,” she told him. “But you have to learn the right technique. I don’t want you out there breaking your neck or having a heart attack on the field.”
Then, before his junior year, Ramos strapped on a red CCHS football helmet for the first time.
His impact was instantaneous.
“I remember the first game he went in, he was playing defensive end,” said Dykes. “I remember how quick he was for his size — me and Coach Dudley and Coach Keller all said he has a chance to be a college athlete.”
But that would not come until later.
First, Ramos finished out his junior year, then began preparing for his second and final season of high school football.
“Between his junior and senior years, he took the off-season and conditioning work very seriously,” said Dykes. “And hit the weights hard.”
Finally, Ramos’ senior season rolled around. He started on the offensive line for Cocke County, helping clear the way for his teammates.
During the season, Ramos said that he did not get any looks from colleges. But after the season ended and Dykes had sent out his film, a couple of responses began to pop up.
“Cumberland University reached out, and so did Pikeville,” he explained.
Eventually, Pikeville offensive line coach Devario Dorsey met up with Ramos in November.
He told the senior that he liked what he saw on film.
“I think his exact words were that he wants some dogs,” Ramos said with a grin. “Someone who is going to go compete. And he said I was a pretty big boy, but that he saw my film and thought I would compete, no matter the size.”
So, Dorsey invited Ramos to visit Pikeville’s campus, which is located a little less than three hours north of Newport.
And Ramos liked what he saw, too — enough to commit on his second and final visit a couple weeks ago before making his decision public with his tweet over the weekend.
“I guess that’s when it became official,” he said. “Campus-wise, it reminded me of a small town. Reminded me of here, of home. Team-wise, the way they talk about their morals. It was strict, but I want to go to college for an education. So that’s what got me.”
The structure also impressed his mom, who emphasized the need for that aspect.
“That was one thing that really grabbed my eye,” she said. “Most colleges, you’re grown and you either do it or you don’t. And Zeke will be grown, but he still needs structure.”
Now, Daniela Ramos will be trying to finagle her own schedule so that she can make as many games as possible while still caring for Zeke’s three younger siblings.
“I will definitely be up there almost every weekend until he tells me, ‘Mom, go home,’” she said with a laugh.
Overall, though, the entire family appears grateful for a process that has been lightning-quick compared to most recruitments — but incredibly gratifying, all the same.
“Just proved that if you put your heart into something, you can do it,” Daniela Ramos said. “It doesn’t matter where you come from, it’s the mindset and training.
“Because that’s what he does. He came from the bottom, and nothing was handed to us. He did it all on his own. He has surpassed all my expectations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.