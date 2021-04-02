SEVIERVILLE—Methodical to start, the Cocke County Lady Red poured on the runs in a hurry to capture their third district win of the season.
Leading by three, Cocke County amassed eight runs in what would be the final frame of the night to knock off Sevier County 11-0 in five innings of work on Thursday.
"This is a good Sevier County team that's been in some games this season," CCHS coach Danny Hartsell said. "I wish we could've gotten our bats going sooner than the third or fourth inning, but we started playing small ball, started doing things right and that made the difference."
Cocke County (4-3, 3-1 District 2-AAA) amassed 14 hits to go with eight RBIs in Thursday's win at Sevier County, but the majority of those didn't come until the game-breaking fifth inning.
Until the fifth, the Lady Red had just three runs on five hits, and had left five runners on base through the first four innings.
"We haven't been seeing the ball well lately, and that goes back to Tuesday against Catelyn Riley (of Jefferson County)," Hartsell said. "We hit it on her, but put it right in a glove when we did. Going from that to what we faced today is a big adjustment, and we had to play small ball just to get back in a rhythm."
Senior Ashley Allen led the Lady Red's efforts at the plate with a 3-for-4 showing. Sydney Cameron and Kimberly Ottinger each co-led CCHS in RBIs with two apiece.
Kourtney Clevenger picked up the win in the circle. She allowed just three base hits and only five runners to take base in the victory.
"I can't say enough about Kourtney," Hartsell said. "She throws a lot of strikes and keeps us in ball games. Jefferson County hit her and hit her a lot on Tuesday, but she came right back and pitches a shutout tonight.
"She works so hard and her mental game has gotten so much better year after year. The work she puts in at practice and at home is just exceptional."
She also helped herself at the plate with a 2-for-3 showing with an RBI.
Ottinger brought in the first run on a 2-out offering that she tripled into deep center field in the top of the first.
Clevenger put an end to the first with a rare 3-pitch inning in the bottom half to secure a 1-0 lead for the Lady Red going into the second.
Sevier County loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the second, but Clevenger got out of it to hold the Bearettes scoreless through two.
Cocke County took advantage of Sevier County's misfortune, adding a run in the top of the third on a 2-out RBI single off the bat of Cadence Gregg to make it a 2-0 lead for the Lady Red.
Gregg finished the evening 2-for-4 from the plate with an RBI.
The Bearettes nearly had life on a leadoff double hit deep to center. However, over-eager on the bases allowed Paige Niethammer to gun down the runner trying to make a play for third. Sevier County would leave one on the bases to end the third, still trailing 2-0.
Clevenger was Cocke County's third run to get across, as she scored on a passed ball to make it a 3-0 CCHS lead in the fourth. Sevier County put one on in the bottom half, but still didn't have an answer for Clevenger or the Lady Red defense.
After allowing Sevier County to hand around through four innings, Cocke County put the finishing touches on the win in the fifth.
Ottinger brought in the first of eight runs in the frame on a sacrifice-fly RBI flown out to deep right field, allowing Cameron to get across. Allen flashed across the plate on the same play after the Bearettes missed a pick-off attempt at third, making it a 5-0 CCHS lead.
Clevenger laid down a bunt for an infield single RBI. As she and Jayla Ensley worked their way into position at second and third, Niethammer got Ensley across on a sac-fly RBI flown out to center to make it a 7-0 advantage for the Lady Red.
Kirsten Moore added to the scoring onslaught with a 2-out RBI double driven into right field. As Cocke County batted around, Cameron came back to the plate to punch in two more runs on a deep drive to left field for a 2-RBI double.
Ashley Allen drove in the final run on an RBI single grounded past the third baseman to make it an 11-0 Lady Red lead going into the bottom of the fifth.
"Any time we can get eight runs in an inning we're going to be pleased," Hartsell said. "We found a way to adjust, and we've done that every game. Outside of the Jefferson County game we've been in every game we've played, and that's a testament to our girls being able to adjust and the work they've put in."
Clevenger and Cocke County's defense quickly closed out the win in the bottom half, retiring Sevier County in order to secure the 11-run district victory on the road.
"It's a good feeling to be in the position we're in right now in the district, but we've got two tough ones against (Morristown) East and (Morristown) West next week," Hartsell said. "We've just got to go out and compete. We've got to keep going hard and being scrappy."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.