NEWPORT — Entering her senior year of cross country, Jenna Pittman had a simple goal in mind: she wanted to continue improving.
One check point in that improvement? Winning her second-straight conference title.
Pittman accomplished just that this week, finishing first in the Twin Lakes Conference Girls Championship Meet for her second conference championship in as many seasons.
Pittman notched a time of 20:33, two minutes and forty seconds ahead of the second-place runner.
“It’s hard to have words to describe just how well she’s done,” said interim CCHS cross country coach David Caughran. “And to do it back to back, it’s just amazing.”
“But it wasn’t just a second straight title,” said Caughran. “She’s improved so much from last year. She’s improved her time by over a minute, and to see the PRs again and again this season, it’s just been phenomenal.”
With Pittman’s consistency — making an effort to run every single day — that preseason goal has certainly been accomplished.
Still, Pittman wasn’t the only Cocke County runner to find success this week.
Evan Miller and Elijah Wise both notched All-Conference honors by placing fourth and fifth, respectively, in the boys’ division.
“Evan last year was right in the cusp, but Elijah had come out of nowhere,” said Caughran. “Both those guys have pushed each other all season.
“For them to finish a tenth of a second apart and two seconds behind third place, it’s awesome to see how much hard work they’ve out in.”
The CCHS boys finished third overall, while the girls placed second.
After Pittman, Celeste and Addison McNealy — late additions to the team — notched sixth and eighth place to be named All-Conference, while Morgan Pittman just missed the top-10 mark by 15 seconds.
“Phenomenal improvement across the board,” said Caughran of this season. “Really just turn those kids loose and give them confidence. They go out and do the hard work.
“They’ve put in the hours and the miles. Out there running in 95 degrees, putting in five miles a day or more knowing it’ll pay off in October. They have to earn it themselves, and they have.”
Now, the team is gearing up for Regionals at Daniel Boone on Tuesday.
Pittman said her goal for that meet is to place “top 3,” and to push herself on the hills.
And, while Pittman had a goal of improvement this season, she and Caughran would both like to see her do one more thing as well: make a return trip to State.
“Jenna’s chances, barring something unforeseen, are that she’s pretty much a shoe-in,” said Caughran. “Great for kid program, the sport, and for her.
“She’s gone from a good runner to being on the cusp of a great one.”
