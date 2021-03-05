NEWPORT—It's supposed to get harder as you go in the postseason, but the Grassy Fork Lady Ravens and Parrottsville Lady Parrotts have truly proven themselves to be worthy of a title.
On Saturday, they'll battle it out for one.
Parrottsville and Grassy Fork were dominant in their victories on Friday night, each winning by more than 30 points.
The Lady Parrotts and Lady Ravens will meet in Saturday’s championship game at 7:30 p.m. Centerview and Bridgeport will open Saturday’s festivities in the night’s consolation game at 5 p.m.
No. 1 PARROTTSVILLE 46, No. 4 CENTERVIEW 14
The Parrottsville Lady Parrotts’ first-half run made the difference in their 46-14 victory in Friday’s semifinal matchup against Centerview.
The Lady Falcons were held scoreless over the final nine minutes of the first half, allowing Parrottsville to build a 23-point lead en route to Friday’s victory.
Parrottsville had three finish in double figures in scoring on Friday. Brookelyn Clevenger finished with a game-high 12 points. Abby Niethammer added 11 and Balkelyn Clevenger finished with 10 points for the Lady Parrotts.
Centerview was led in scoring by Mason McMahan, who had eight points to finish the night.
Niethammer lifted the lid off the rim with a three from the left wing, putting the Lady Parrotts ahead 3-0 in the opening minute.
She made it back-to-back treys on the ensuing possession.
Parrottsville began turning Centerview over from the opening tip, and used their defense to turn in quick offensive production. By the 4:33 mark of the first, the Lady Parrotts had scored the game’s first nine points and prompted a timeout from the Lady Falcons.
Kylie Vinson put Centerview on the board out of the timeout with a deep two.
Niethammer had her third three of the night to make it a 12-2 Parrottsville lead with 3:31 left in the opening frame, but Abby Zajac banked in a mid-range jumper on the next possession to keep it a single-digit margin.
Centerview had worked the Lady Parrotts’ lead down to six late in the frame, but a long two by Cee Gee McNealy ignited an 8-0 run to end the first, giving Parrottsville a 20-6 lead after one.
After a nearly scoreless first two minutes of the second, Blakelyn Clevenger extended Parrottsville’s lead with a mid-range jumper for the first points of the period.
Both teams went scoreless for the next three minutes, but Parrottsville’s run continued late in the half.
The Lady Parrotts’ 8-0 run to end the first turned into a 17-0 run to end the half, as they took a 29-6 lead into the locker room.
At the half, McNealy and Blakelyn Clevenger each co-led Parrottsville in scoring with nine points apiece.
The start of the second half brought more defensive pressure from the Lady Parrotts. They turned Centerview over on each of their possessions in the first minute-and-a-half of the third to build a 35-6 lead with 4:26 left in the frame.
The Lady Falcons had their first points since the first quarter on a bucket in the paint with just over three minutes left in the third, but Parrottsville’s lead continued to grow.
The Lady Parrotts led by 30, 40-10, with just over a minute remaining in the third, and continued to hold that advantage by the end of the period.
With the game already decided, both teams rotated their benches in to close out the night.
Parrottsville’s lead grew in the final frame. The Lady Parrots led by as much as 35 before closing out the victory by 32 points to advance to Saturday’s championship game.
PARROTTSVILLE (46): Brookelyn Clevenger 12, Abby Niethammer 11, Blakelyn Clevenger 10, Hailee Hartsell 5, Cee Gee McNealy 4, Javin Campbell 2, Mallory Nease 1, Georgia Knight 1.
CENTERVIEW (14): Mason McMahan 8, Abby Zajac 2, Emma Barrett 2, Kylie Vinson 2.
No. 2 GRASSY FORK 46, No. 3 BRIDGEPORT 12
Dominant on the defensive end, and streaky on offense, the Grassy Fork Lady Ravens are going to play for a championship on Saturday.
The Lady Ravens got out to an early lead over the Bridgeport Lady Rockets, and never let up en route to a 46-12 victory in Friday’s semifinals.
Shylee Shelton led the Lady Ravens in scoring with a game-high 17 points. Madison Miller joined her in double figures with 10 points in the win.
Madylyn Bible led Bridgeport in scoring, but was held to five points on the night.
Bridgeport got off to a 4-0 lead in the first minute, but a 7-0 run by Grassy Fork, capped by a Chloe Hance three, saw the Lady Ravens pull ahead for a 7-4 lead with 2:30 left in the first.
That run continued into a 15-0 spurt by Grassy Fork, including a three at the buzzer from Alexis McGaha, as the Lady Ravens turned in a 15-4 lead at the end of the first period.
After a three-minute scoreless drought to start the second quarter, Miller added to the Lady Ravens’ ongoing run with a basket in the paint. Bridgeport, which had been scoreless since the opening minute of the game, finally snapped Grassy Fork’s run with a Hannah Linderman free-throw at the 2:09 mark in the second quarter.
Even though the Lady Rockets got one back, Grassy Fork continued to pour it on through the end of the half.
The Lady Ravens went on to compile a 16-point, 21-5 lead at the half, holding Bridgeport to just one field goal throughout the first 12 minutes of play.
Kyla Moore led all scorers at the half with eight points for the Lady Ravens. She and Shelton combined for 14 points at the break.
Bridgeport finally broke its drought from the field with a three by Bible, but Grassy Fork fired back with a pair of its own from Hance and Shelton.
By the midway point of the third, Grassy Fork had built a 31-10 lead and continued to keep its foot on the gas. With 2:25 left in the third the Lady Ravens’ lead had grown to 25.
Bridgeport added a basket before the end of the period, but still trailed 35-12 going into the fourth.
Within the first minute of the fourth, Grassy Fork’s lead had grown to 28 points.
Both teams worked in their bench to play out the final moments of Friday’s semifinal tilt. The Lady Ravens continued to pile on the points, as Miller had scores on three consecutive possessions with time winding down.
Grassy Fork’s lead stretched to 34 points before the final horn sounded, sending them to Saturday’s championship game.
GRASSY FORK (46): Shylee Shelton 17, Madison Miller 10, Chloe Hance 8, Kyla Moore 8, Kate Raines 3.
BRIDGEPORT (12): Madylyn Bible 5, Hannah Linderman 3, Kennadee Langford 2, Brianna London 2.
