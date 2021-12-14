The Fighting Cocks managed to fend off The King’s Academy Lions Monday night to claim a 67-64 victory.
CCHS held a 62-52 advantage with just under 5 minutes remaining in the game. They would see that lead slowly slip away after missing several point blank opportunities in the paint. Unforced turnovers by the Big Red also assisted the Lions in their comeback bid.
TKA hit a shot with 56 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 64 all. The Fighting Cocks responded on the other end of the floor with a quick basket to recapture the lead. A made free throw pushed their advantage to three, and the defense clamped down in the final seconds to pull out the victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.