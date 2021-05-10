MARYVILLE—Local favorite and Newport's own Jimmy Owens is always a threat to win when he pulls through the pit gate at Smoky Mountain Speedway.
This weekend's annual Smoky Mountain Spring Shootout proved to be no exception.
Owens earned Fast Time honors overall during the Schaeffer's Oil Spring Nationals Series qualifying session and later picked up a heat race victory. After starting the 53-lap headliner at the storied Maryville, Tenn. facility from the pole position, the popular driver known as the "Newport Nightmare" was indeed a nightmare for his competition by leading each and every circuit to pick up the $10,053 payday.
Brandon Overton, of Evans, Georgia, advanced from his fourth starting spot and put pressure on Owens' No. 20 machine a few different times in lapped traffic before settling for a strong runner-up performance — only 0.566 seconds behind at the checkered flag.
Schaeffer's Oil Spring Nationals Series point leader Dale McDowell rounded out the podium in third after starting the Smoky Mountain Spring Shootout from the outside of the front row. Mike Marlar and Donald McIntosh, who sits second in points, were next in line to claim fourth and fifth respectively.
Only the top five finishers were on the lead lap at the finish, as eventual winner Owens set a scorching pace throughout the contest.
"I'm kind of at a loss for words - it's been so long since I've run good," Owens quipped immediately following the flag-to-flag triumph in his home state. "The team keeps a digging and a digging. We've not had a lot of stuff go our way, but tonight it went our way, so maybe we can keep it rolling."
Owens' win this weekend at Smoky Mountain Speedway marked his third career trip to victory lane in Schaeffer's Oil Spring Nationals Series competition. He also became the sixth different Spring Nationals winner in as many races this year - joining Jonathan Davenport, Overton, David Payne, McDowell, and Tanner English.
Owens' victory came aboard a Ramirez Motorsports XR1 Rocket Chassis powered by a Vic Hill Racing Engine with sponsorship from Reece Monument Company, Boomtest Well Service, Tim Short Auto Group, Red Line Oil, Georgia Arms, Midwest Sheet Metal, and Ohlins Shocks.
A 27-car field piled into the pit area at Smoky Mountain Speedway for round six of the Schaeffer's Oil Spring Nationals Series.
Owens earned Fast Time honors during FK Rod Ends qualifying with a quick lap of 15.493 seconds.
Owens, Austin Kirkpatrick, McDowell, and Overton recorded wins in the four heat races, while Jason Croft and Dakotah Knuckles secured triumphs in the pair of consolation events. Stacy Boles and Craig Greer were awarded series provisionals and started shotgun on the feature field.
After sanctioning races the last four weekends, the Schaeffer's Oil Spring Nationals Series will take the next few weeks off to prepare for a huge season-ending tripleheader over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
Next up will be a visit to the historic Dixie Speedway in Woodstock, Ga. on Saturday, May 29 for a $4,053 to win shootout. Another $4,053 top prize will then be up for grabs on Sunday, May 30 up the road at Rome Speedway in Rome, Ga.
A Spring Nationals Champion will then be crowned on Monday, May 31 at 411 Motor Speedway in Seymour, Tenn., as the annual running of the Scott Sexton Memorial will serve as the miniseries' finale and a $10,052 payday will be on the line.
