The 2021-22 season will mark a new era for the Cosby Eagles basketball program.
They’ll enter the season replacing two of their most important pieces from a year ago, as Class A Mr. Basketball finalist and All-State selection Trey Johnson has moved on to the collegiate ranks after an incredible career on The Hill.
His departure, along with fellow seniors Riley Galler and Hunter Workman, was coupled with the loss of head coach Kurt Brooks over the offseason, leaving the program with a lot of work to do to replace those no longer with the team heading into this season.
There will still be some familiarity on the bench for the Eagles, though, as Lady Eagles’ head coach Cody Lowe has stepped up to take on the task of leading the Eagles, as well.
“It’s exciting to be with the boys. I haven’t been with them since I took the girls’ job in 2017. I’ve been around but not really involved,” Lowe said. “I want to make clear that this is just a one year deal until things can get worked out. I’m not sure what the direction will be, but I’m only coaching both teams for one year because it’s as much as I can handle.”
Lowe stepped in on an interim basis for Cosby in its Class A Sectional and State Tournament Quarterfinal games at the end of last season after Brooks was hit with a two-game suspension for being ejected from the Eagles’ Region 1-A Championship game at North Greene.
After beginning his coaching career with his alma mater, Lowe is back on the sideline once again for the program he originally made a name for himself as a player.
Although this year will most certainly be one of the more difficult ones of his coaching career, none of it would be possible without the support systems he has in place with both programs.
“Kyal Clevenger does a really good job with his help on the girls side. Jody Lowe, Kurry Cody and Cody Brown’s help with the boys is what will make this possible. They do a great job and I’ll be leaning on them to help me as much as possible,” Cody Lowe said.
Cody Lowe helped guide the Eagles to a win in the sectional round of the postseason, taking Cosby to its second State Tournament appearance in just a three-year span.
While he’ll officially be listed as a first-year coach with the Eagles this season, Lowe has spent several years on their bench as an assistant and worked closely with Brooks in his two seasons with the program. Because of their closeness and chemistry, the transition should work far smoother than most coaching changes.
“It makes it a little easier that our systems are fairly similar,” Cody Lowe said. “Still with any coaching change though, there’s going to be differences. He has things he’d do that I’d never do, and I had things I’d do that he’d never do. Our philosophies differ in some ways, but there’s more than one way to skin a cat. It doesn’t make either of us right or wrong.”
Getting back to the level of success last year’s Eagles enjoyed could still be a challenge, though. Johnson, Workman and Galler were three team leaders that will be difficult to replace.
“Trey Johnson is a once in a generation type of player that can’t be replaced. Then the leadership Hunter and Riley brought will be missed,” Lowe said. “The good thing is we’ve got a lot of guys back. That all played some meaningful minutes and, although we lost some impactful seniors, those guys will step up and continue to lead the program.”
Players that showed promise toward the end of last season, though, were Slate Shropshire and Corey Askew had big performances late in the postseason and showed great promise for the Eagles’ future.
Both players bring different styles to the fold. Shropshire can be a tenacious defender, while Askew can be a knock-down shooter from the perimeter. Askew’s role will be anticipated to expand this year, though.
“Slate’s a dog, defensively. I think he could replace Hunter Workman, as far as taking on a team’s best scorer on locking them down,” Lowe said. “Every team needs a dog, and he’s that dog for this team. He doesn’t care if he scores. He relishes that defensive role.
“We’ll look for Corey to play some at the five spot on the inside. He’s a great rebounder for his size. We’ll look for him to try and control the boards the best he can. He made some great shots last year, too. We think he’ll be a leading scorer for us.”
Cosby also brings back starting point guard Hayden Green, who grew to be more of a scorer late in the year. His late-year surge has the program excited about what kind of jump he’ll make between the middle seasons of his high school career.
“(Hayden) took a big jump after the Christmas break, I thought. He was shaky to start the year, but he worked through it and came on at the right time,” Cody Lowe said. “He was a big reason we went to the state tournament last year. He played well in the region championship and the semifinal against Hampton, here. It was encouraging to see him play so well down the stretch.”
One player that could also help replace some of the points Johnson put on the board is junior pinpoint shooter Paxton Coggins.
Coggins had big games throughout the year in 2020-21, but perhaps none were bigger than his 21-point effort in a region quarterfinal win where he buried seven 3-pointers. Although his ability to spot up and shoot is noteworthy, he’s another player Lowe expects to get more out of this season.
“Everybody knows Paxton can shoot. One of the things I’ve talked to him about is getting his shot off,” Lowe said. “He got a little comfortable in the state tournament until they started face guarding him. When people learn you can play you’re going to draw their best defender.
“For us, we’ve got to run our offense and he’s got to work at playing without the ball, running and getting to his spots to get some open looks.”
For many reasons, this season should be an interesting one to watch for the Eagles.
Despite their dominance in the district over the last several seasons, they may not even be the favorites to win it.
Although it is true Cosby lost a lot in its seniors from the last two seasons, including three 1,000-point scorers, the program still typically hasn’t missed a beat when it comes to leading the district.
Viewed as underdogs and afterthoughts this season, expect a new level of tenacity out of the Eagles in 2021-22.
“At Cosby you always have a target on your back. But now you’re seeing some people listing Hancock County and Jellico as the teams to beat in the league,” Cody Lowe said. “We’re projected to finish third in the district this year. I don’t know the last time that’s happened.
“Safe to say we’ll all have a chip on our shoulders. Makes me want to work even harder hearing people talk about Jellico and Hancock being the best two teams in the league. It shows we have a competitive district, though. And that’s good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.