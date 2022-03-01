The final 30 seconds of the Cocke County and Elizabethton game were the most important as the Cyclones managed to hold off a hard charging Fighting Cocks team to earn a 63-60 win.
Cocke County’s Baylor Baxter drilled a 3-pointer with 6 seconds left in the game to bring his team within one point. Bryson Rollins would throw a nearly full court pass on the inbound play to a streaking Jake Roberts whose layup put the Cyclones up for good.
