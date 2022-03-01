CCHS vs. Elizabethton

Cocke County players watch as Elizabethton’s Nicholas Wilson floats to the basket for an east layup during first quarter action between the Fighting Cocks and Cyclones. Cocke County would fall in the regional quarterfinal, 63-60.

 JEFF BIRCHFIELD/JOHNSON CITY PRESS

The final 30 seconds of the Cocke County and Elizabethton game were the most important as the Cyclones managed to hold off a hard charging Fighting Cocks team to earn a 63-60 win.

Cocke County’s Baylor Baxter drilled a 3-pointer with 6 seconds left in the game to bring his team within one point. Bryson Rollins would throw a nearly full court pass on the inbound play to a streaking Jake Roberts whose layup put the Cyclones up for good.

