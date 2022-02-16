Santiago Vescovi scored 18 points and Chandler Kennedy added 17 to lead No. 16 Tennessee to a 76-63 victory over No. 4 Kentucky on Tuesday night.
Zakai Zeigler and John Fulkerson each added 14 points as the Volunteers (19-6, 10-3 Southeastern Conference) ran their home record to 14-0 this season with their eighth straight SEC victory.
Before the Kentucky game, Barnes called the remainder of his team’s schedule “probably the toughest in the country.” Tennessee has a road game with No. 23 Arkansas on Saturday. After that, the Vols have road games with Missouri and Georgia, then face No. 2 Auburn and Arkansas at home.
