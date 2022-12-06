CCHS wrestling coach Victor Shults watches the action on Saturday during the KCHS Invitational at Knoxville Catholic High School. The Fighting Cocks finished 12th out of 20 teams, as Shults noted his team’s improvement this season.
Jake Nichols
Cocke County’s Nicolas Phillips wrestles with an opponent from Anderson County during the KCHS Invitational at Knoxville Catholic High School on Saturday.
KNOXVILLE — Victor Shults sat in a white plastic folding chair on Saturday morning, his right hand planted on his knee and his eyes glued toward the action in front of him.
With each shift, each strain, each grip and headlock and movement of muscle one way or the other, Shults yelled a different instruction.
This continued for each Cocke County male varsity wrestler participating, just as it did the day prior for the female and junior varsity members of Shults’ team.
And by Saturday’s end, the Big Red had finished 12th overall, making a statement in a 20-team tournament at Knoxville Catholic High School with each group comprised of some of the best wrestlers across Tennessee.
“We were out there with a bunch of state qualifiers and medalists, and we were really competing,” said Shults, who is in his second year at the helm for CCHS. “We’re really young, so to be at the level we’re at, the biggest thing is we showed up ready. And that goes a long, long way.”
But so has the program as a whole since Shults has been around.
He started helping at the age of 21, merging in as an assistant for a few years under the tutelage of Randy West.
“He set the foundation and coached and mentored me since I was introduced into wrestling,” said Shults. “So it really has just been continuing to build and get kids in the sport.”
Cocke County will look to do that again this week, hosting its first middle school practice of the season on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. for fifth through eighth graders.
“All you need,” said Shults, “is a physical.”
Moreover, Shults added that the return on investment for this sport can be enormous.
“It teaches you to compete 1-on-1 and overcome adversity. It teaches you how to get knocked down and get right back up. It teaches you to shake hands and get back to work to better yourself,” summarized Shults.
And for anyone who wants to strap on a red and black football helmet one day at Larry Williams Stadium?
“It’s an amazing sport for young football players,” said Shults. “Leverage, balance — it is one of those sports that has taught me a lot of great life lessons.”
A primary example is Cris Flockhart, a lineman on the football team who is at 3-2 after Saturday in his junior year.
CCHS is also led by Tyler Rollins, who medaled at fourth place and sits at 4-2 on the season; Jackie Barnette at 3-2; Jaden Mondragon at 2-2; and Nicolas Phillips, who took on one of the top two wrestlers in the state last weekend.
On the girls’ side, CCHS boasts names such as Paige Lewis, a senior, and Alyssa Wilburn and Keiona Lillrose — both sophomores.
“We’re extremely young on the girls’ side, but we need to continue building,” said Shults.
CCHS has a chance to do that this week with a home match against Volunteer and Knox Central on Tuesday.
The biggest test yet, though, was Saturday afternoon.
And Shults’ team — the latest in a program that was founded in just 2004 — passed his expectations, both in turnout and performance.
With the high school I feel like we have came a long way,” he said. “To be able to go to a tournament like we did on Saturday and be competitive and people realize we are there and dreading to see one of our kids beside their name is huge.
“The kids have worked hard in the practice room, and it’s showing. I truly believe, at the rate we are going, that in the next few years we will have Cocke County wrestling back on the map.”
