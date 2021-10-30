SEVIERVILLE—Entering the final game of the season, the Cocke County Fighting Cocks were in a must-win situation to sneak their way into the playoffs.
Unfortunately those hopes were shut down in a hurry, as the Sevier County Smoky Bears, led by Collin Shannon’s arm, shutout the Cocke County offense for a 48-3 victory.
Sevier County (7-3, 3-2 Region 2-5A) started off with a strong first offensive series. Shannon found a wide open Mason Ellis in the end zone for the first score of the night.
Ellis finished the night with four receptions, 63 yards, and a receiving touchdown in the win.
Cocke County (1-9, 1-4 Region 2-5A) would go three and out on their first drive, beginning a long night for an offense that struggled to move the ball throughout the night.
It didn’t take long for the Smoky Bears to find the end zone once more.
Shannon connected with Corbin Overbay on a 41-yard touchdown strike to extend their lead to 14-0
Overbay racked up 56 yards with two receptions and a score on offense, and had an interception while Shannon completed 13 passes for 261 yards and four touchdowns. He also had a big 18-yard run in the second quarter for a touchdown.
“We had a really great game plan entering tonight,” CCHS head coach Scotty Dykes said. “We had them pinned back on a couple of third and longs and they kept hitting us over the top. We had a couple busted assignments and they made some really big plays. They have a great quarterback and some fast playmakers that took advantage of us tonight.”
Shannon set a school record for career passing touchdowns with his four scoring tosses on Friday night, topping an impressive list of quarterbacks to come through the Sevier County program.
The Big Red’s offensive struggles continued after a bad snap left them backpedaling to their own 15 yard-line.
After a second consecutive three and out, CCHS punted the ball back to the fast-scoring Sevier County offense.
A huge defensive stand came late for Cocke County, forcing the Smoky Bears to punt for the first time in the game.
Cocke County started a late first-quarter drive at its own 32 yard-line. The offense converted a huge third down on a 21-yard pass from Baylor Baxter to Roman Stewart.
Stewart ripped off a huge run to get inside Sevier County territory with a minute left in the first. He finished the night with 34 yards on 12 attempts on the ground while catching three passes for 54 yards.
Baxter finished the final game of the season with five completions on 15 attempts for 48 yards.
Despite the huge night on offense for Sevier County, the Cocke County defense was able to get pressure in the backfield.
Landon Wilson sacked and stripped Shannon for a loss of 18 yards and recovered the ball inside Sevier County Territory.
“This year we haven’t been able to finish any drives inside the red zone,” Dykes said. “We’re going to have to win the line of scrimmage and get a push to force our will on other teams.”
That drive would stall and Cocke County would settle for a 36-yard field goal from Anthony Steinbacher.
Sevier County would take a 42-3 lead into the half over the Fighting Cocks.
The first play in the third quarter for Cocke County ended up being the dagger of any comeback.
Looking to get a chunk play with some trickery, Brazen Stewart’s pass was intercepted and taken back by Gavin Jolsin for a 27-yard return to the end zone.
The Smoky Bears held the Big Red in check in the final two quarters of play and would go on to win, 48-3 in the last regular season game of 2021.
“We’ve had eight seniors this season. Some have been hurt for us this season and it’s taken a toll on us,” Dykes said. “You hate to see any senior leave but this group we have some guys are playing their first year.
“We’re getting close to having my first full group of kids, it gets a little harder every year when you build a relationship with these guys and losing the leadership is hard.”
Cocke County will look to make improvements over the offseason and come back stronger for the 2022 campaign.
