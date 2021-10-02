The Cocke County Fighting Cocks have shown continued growth over the last few weeks. Friday night wasn’t meant to be a continuation of that.
Traveling to Knox Central for the first time since a 2018 playoff appearance, the Fighting Cocks were left with the program’s worst loss since a 65-0 loss to Carter in 2005. The Bobcats gashed CCHS for over 500 yards of offense and a 69-0 victory on Friday.
Knox Central (3-2, 2-0 Region 2-5A) kept its starters in all the way through the final possession of the game and put up 502 yards of offense and 10 touchdowns in the victory over Cocke County (1-6, 1-2 Region 2-5A).
Cocke County amassed 165 yards of offense, with 121 coming through the air. More missed opportunities and untimely turnovers cost the group from putting points on the board for a second week in a row.
