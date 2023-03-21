NEWPORT — On Monday afternoon, for the first time in 142 days, shiny red Cocke County football helmets were buckled up for action.
There were, of course, a few key differences from the last time this happened — when CCHS took down Sevier County to end its 2022 season with a bang.
No pads this time. No jerseys, either. No opponent. A new region.
And, with stragglers jogging belatedly onto Coach Mike Proffitt Practice Field, several new faces.
Still, the standard remains the same — especially now that CCHS has shifted into Region 1-5A with the likes of Daniel Boone, David Crockett, Morristown West, Sevier County and Tennessee High coming up this season.
In short? Region championship (and home playoff game) or bust, as head coach Scotty Dykes summarized in a pre-practice huddle.
“Aspirations are high here,” he said later. “We set that last year — region championship and home playoff game.
“I think last year they realized we had that opportunity and came up short. But again, the belief factor is the first step of it.”
Now, Dykes is reinforcing that belief factor to several players who have been here before — such as linebacker Carson Devotie, a 2022 All-Region selection who led the team’s pre-practice breakdown.
But Dykes is also preaching it to the newer additions as the Fighting Cocks begin preparation for the 2023 season.
Save for a couple of injuries, this season will be the first time in over three years that the Roosters have taken the field without Baylor Baxter under center or Brazen Stewart out wide, as those two and 14 other seniors played their last snaps last October.
This spring presents the first shot for Dykes and his new staff to replace that production.
Before doing that, though, Dykes has brought his coaching style and message to his staff in general — two members of which include Steuffon Thomas, new running backs coach and former middle school assistant; and Dewayne Simpson, a new wide receivers coach who left his job as head coach for Lincoln Heights Middle School to come coach for Cocke County.
“Several guys had to step away from the staff this year and took positions at other schools,” Dykes said. “So we had to bring some guys up.
“I think these guys will be help to us; they know the kids, they’ll just have to learn what we want and what our expectations are at this level.”
As far as the staff is concerned, those expectations are more complex than one might think.
“A lot of learning and a lot of guys have got a lot of good questions,” said Dykes. “I think the average fan thinks it’s this and it’s that, but you look at the details of it, and there’s a lot more to it.
“It helps us as older coaches too, to fine-tune what we’re doing as well.”
Spring practice will conclude with the annual Red and Black Game on May 31.
Until then, and even after that point, Dykes is not seeking an exact depth chart.
Instead, he is merely looking for an overall idea of how to reach the goals this team has for the coming season.
“We don’t want to come out of this with a definite depth chart,” he said. “We just want to come out of spring healthy and an idea of what we can do.
“And we just want to get better. Want them to understand the nuances of what we’re doing and have a mindset during the summer of, ‘This is our goal, and here’s what we’re going to do to achieve that.’ And one of those things is showing up every day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.