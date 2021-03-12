NEWPORT—All gas. No brakes.
That’s the motto for the Cocke County High School track & field program in 2021, and it’s very well fitting for some of the talent the team will boast this season.
Of course, one of the key returners competing in her senior season is Morgan Blazer.
Blazer already shattered barriers in the cross country ranks this past fall, winning the IMAC cross country meet and earning a trip to the state meet where she finished top 10 to earn All-State recognition.
A 3-sport athlete that specializes in endurance sports, Blazer will rely on both her short and long-run abilities to rack up points for the girls’ team, as her illustrious running career with CCHS comes to a close at the conclusion of the spring.
Combined with competitive pieces such as Karlie Souder and Sallie Shelton, the girls’ team will be one to keep an eye on when soles meet asphalt this season.
On the boys side, the team has added talent to go along with some of the athletic pieces it already held during its last full year of competition.
An injection of skill players from the football program will look to give a major boost to the track & field team in 2021, as returning participants John Norton and Cameron McLain are joined by Tasean Simpson, the boys’ team will look to post strong results all season long.
All of Cocke County’s meets will be on the road. The team will be at 10 regular season meets, beginning with a trip to Cherokee on Tuesday, March 16, and will conclude the year with the annual IMAC meet on May 8, followed by the Section 1 Large School meet on May 15.
