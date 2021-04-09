KNOXVILLE—Tennessee football made its first appearance in Neyland Stadium this spring under new head coach Josh Heupel as the Volunteers went through a 100-play live scrimmage and capped Thursday working goal line situations.
Sophomore Harrison Bailey, senior Hendon Hooker and sophomore Brian Maurer all took snaps under center.
“The guys had a ton of energy and made a bunch of plays on both sides of the football,” Heupel said. “I thought we did a great job of getting into a rhythm, creating some big plays and operating really efficiently with our tempo and our ball mechanics. I thought the quarterbacks did a good job of handling all those things really well throughout the day. We played error-free for the most part.
“Today was a full throttle tackle for 85 percent of the scrimmage. There were some situations with the third group where we played thud at the end of it just based on the play count and trying to keep guys healthy at the very end of it.”
Tennessee returns to the practice field at 10 a.m. Saturday with a free open practice to the public. All fans should enter through Gate 21, and the game day clear bag policy will be in effect. Gate 21 will open beginning at 9:15 a.m. Saturday. Ongoing COVID-19 protocols will be in effect, including face coverings upon entry and movement through the stadium upon entry. Physical distancing in the lower bowl of Neyland Stadium will be enforced.
Should inclement weather move the practice indoors, Saturday’s practice would be closed to the public. Follow @Vol_Football on Twitter for more information.
“It gives us an opportunity to go showcase in front of our fans and in front of this state who and what we are at this point,” Heupel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.