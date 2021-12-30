Vols Suffer Overtime Shootout Loss To Purdue

In a game that spanned more than four and a half hours in front of the largest crowd in TransPerfect Music City Bowl history, Tennessee suffered a heartbreaking overtime loss to Purdue Thursday evening at Nissan Stadium, 48-45.
Both teams combined for 29 points over the final 4:58 of game action, and the score was knotted 45-45 at the end of regulation. Tennessee (7-6) took the ball first and faced 4th-and-goal from one yard out, but the Vols were unable to score. Freshman running back Jaylen Wright appeared to have extended the ball into the end zone, but it was ruled that his forward progress had been stopped short of the goal line.
Tennessee's defense held the Boilermakers (9-4) to just four yards on the ensuing possession before placekicker Mitchell Fineran knocked the game-winning field goal through the uprights from 39 yards out.
