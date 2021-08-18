Week one has finally arrived, but with it comes some obstacles.
Some of the same challenges teams had to navigate all last season have already made a comeback for the start of the 2021 season, and its taken a large toll on the Cocke County Fighting Cocks.
On Friday, the Fighting Cocks open the campaign on the road with a trip to face Cherokee (KICKOFF: 7 p.m., RADIO: WLIK — 97.9 FM, 1270 AM), but it remains to be seen how close to full strength the program will be heading into the season opener.
The start of this season marks the third for the Fighting Cocks under Dykes. A win would make it the first time the program has started 1-0 under Dykes’ leadership, as well as the first time they’ve done so since 2018.
