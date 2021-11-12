Tennessee Athletics unveiled Thursday approved plans for a $30 million upgrade and expansion of the current 145,000-square-foot Anderson Training Center, which has served as the exclusive home of Tennessee Volunteer football since 2013.
“When Anderson Training Center was first built, it was one of the best—if not the best—football facilities in the country,” Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White said. “This renovation is intended to get us back to that level. I am extremely encouraged by the many donors who are eager to impact that process and help get this project moving because they understand the benefits that will result for our student-athletes and football program as a whole.”
One of the unique aspects of the expansion will benefit student-athlete recovery immediately exiting the practice field. A cool-down-sequence “car wash” will take players through a climate-controlled mud room to drop off their helmets and pads before navigating through a 360-degree shower wall and cold plunge pool. The “car wash” concludes with a wall of full-body hot-air dryers and a recovery fueling station.
