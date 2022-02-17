Tuesday evening’s game marked the end of the regular season for the Cosby Eagles as the welcomed the Grainger Grizzlies to the Eagles’ Nest. It was not an ideal outcome for Cosby, but they were able to hang tough with Grainger for three quarters of play. The Grizzlies would go on to defeat the Eagles, 69-51.
Cosby was down 53-44 heading into the fourth quarter with their chances looking slim. Corey Askew breathed life into the team with back-to-back buckets to cut the Grainger lead to six.
The Grizzlies would go on a tear over the final minutes of play to secure the victory. They were lead in scoring by Emmanuel Atkins with 25 points. Atkins scored nine of the team’s 16 points in the fourth quarter. Shayden O’dell led Cosby’s scoring effort with 17.
