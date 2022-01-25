The Lady Red hit several free throws late in the fourth quarter Monday evening to secure a 60-54 victory over the Lady Falcons of Volunteer High School.
Cocke County held a decent lead for most of the evening on their home court. Midway through the fourth quarter Volunteer started to knock down shots in a comeback attempt.
The Lady Red held a 52-45 lead with just under 6 minutes remaining in play. They would see that lead dwindle all the way down to four with just 51 seconds remaining in play.
Gracie Gregg led the Lady Red in scoring with 20 points for the game. She would also go 3-for-4 from the free throw line in the closing seconds to cement the victory for CCHS. He senior counterpart, Sydney Clevenger, would go 2-for-4 from the charity stripe to add to the Lady Red’s closing total.
