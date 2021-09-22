It’s not been the season the Cocke County Fighting Cocks had hoped for at the midway point.
Despite a thrilling win in their Region 2-5A opener against Heritage in week three, it’s been a rough going for the young Fighting Cocks. But with all their goals still ahead of them in the back-half of the schedule, the team is looking for a late-season turnaround.
That would all begin this week, as Cocke County hosts the Morristown West Trojans in week six of the high school football season.
Building momentum out of this week’s matchup will be imperative for the young Fighting Cocks, who’ve certainly taken their lumps through the first half of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.