Defunct for the last six seasons, one of east Tennessee’s oldest, most bitter rivalries will be revived this week.
On Friday the Cocke County Fighting Cocks take the field at Larry Williams Stadium for the first time in 2021. Awaiting them on the opposite sideline? The neighboring Jefferson County Patriots.
“Just mentioning the Cocke County versus Jefferson County rivalry is always exciting,” CCHS coach Scotty Dykes said. “It was always a really big rivalry starting in the late 70’s and into the late 2000’s. Just having it back on the schedule for nostalgia and rivalry purposes is a big deal.”
The last time the two programs met was on a wild night at Larry Williams Stadium. Cocke County entered the fourth quarter of that 2014 meeting trailing 24-20. With three touchdowns in the final 12 minutes, the Fighting Cocks rallied to win 38-33.
