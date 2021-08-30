BRISTOL—The Cocke County High cross country program opened the 2021 season over the weekend at the annual Run for the Hills meet in Bristol, Tenn.
Jenna Pittman, a multi-sport athlete that's also competing for the Lady Red soccer program this season, led the team's effort with a 20th-place finish in the girls' event. She clocked in with a time of 23 minutes, 33.6 seconds.
Pittman's time came three minutes off the winning time of Dobyns-Bennett's Autumn Headrick. There were 86 individual runners in the event.
Sophomore Noah Caughran was the boy's leading runner for the day. He clocked in with a time of 21 minutes and 42 seconds. He finished mid-pack in a 120-contestant field on Saturday. Freshman Evan Miller finished close behind, clocking in with a time of 22 minutes, 33.7 seconds.
Daniel Boone's Conner Wingfield took the top spot in the boys' run. Abingdon High School took the victory in the boys' event, while Dobyns-Bennett secured victory in the girls' meet.
Cocke County returns to action on Thursday for the annual Terry Hull Classic in Greeneville, Tenn.
