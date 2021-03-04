NEWPORT—The final four of the Cocke County Elementary Basketball Tournament is set.
With the quarterfinal round wrapping up on Thursday, the semifinals are set and the stage to make the finals on Saturday is set.
Moving in from Thursday’s quarterfinals are the Bridgeport Lady Rockets and Parrottsville Lady Parrotts, as well as the Bridgeport Rockets and Edgemont Panthers.
On the girls’ end, Friday’s semifinals will see the No. 1 seed Parrottsville Lady Parrotts take on the fourth-seeded Centerview Lady Falcons, while the No. 2 Grassy Fork Lady Ravens will meet the Bridgeport Lady Rockets.
For the boys’, No. 1 seed Bridgeport will take on Parrottsville, while the No. 2 seed Northwest Patriots will meet third-seeded Edgemont.
Friday’s slate of games will tip off at 5 p.m.
No. 3 BRIDGEPORT 43, No. 6 COSBY 22 (GIRLS’ QUARTERFINAL)
Opening the night with a 25-point flurry on offense, the Bridgeport Lady Rockets were able to maintain an early lead they built to top the Cosby Lady Eagles in Thursday’s quarterfinal round, 43-22.
Madylyn Bible led the Lady Rockets with a game-high 19 points. Allie Ottinger was Cosby’s leading scorer with eight points.
A pair of Ella Hicks’ free-throws put Cosby on the board first in the opening minute. Bible gave Bridgeport its first lead of the night two possessions later, though, sinking a pull-up three from the left wing to make it a 3-2 game with 4:57 left in the opening frame.
After a quick steal and score in transition, Brianna London sunk the Lady Rockets’ second triple of the period to make it a 7-2 Bridgeport lead within the first minute-and-a-half of the game.
Using a tenacious full-court press, Bridgeport scored 15 unanswered to hold a 15-2 lead through the first three minutes of play. The run continued into the final minute of the first, as the Lady Rockets had built a 23-0 run before Alannta Ball buried a shot from the charity stripe to make it a 23-3 game.
At the end of one, the Lady Rockets led 25-3.
Ottinger had Cosby’s first field goal of the game, jumping a Bridgeport passing lane on the first possession of the second and taking it to the rim for a quick score.
After a hot start in the first, the Lady Rockets went through a dry spell to start the second quarter.
They remained scoreless through the first four minutes of the frame, before Hayley Webber buried a long three from the left wing to once again make it a 23-point game, with 1:57 left in the first half.
Kennadee Langford buried a three from the left wing on the ensuing possession, making it a 31-5 Bridgeport lead going into the final minute of the second period.
Ottinger had Cosby on the board again before the half, banking in a long three from the top of the key. The Lady Rockets still carried a 23-point, 31-8 lead into the half, though, as they held the Lady Eagles to just two field goals throughout the first 12 minutes of play.
Both teams struggled to find a score to start the second half. Aden Heatherly had the first make of the third, burying a three from the top of the key to cut Bridgeport’s lead down to 20 with 3:16 remaining in the frame.
Bible and London snapped Bridgeport’s scoreless drought, pushing the lead back to 24 at 35-11 with just over a minute left in the third.
Cosby scored the next three points, including a deep 2-point field goal from Hicks, but Bible buried a long 2-point shot to make it a 37-15 lead for the Lady Rockets, going into the fourth.
Bridgeport jumped its lead to a 41-17 advantage early in the fourth, but Cosby came back with the next four points to cut the margin back down to 20.
In the end, the lead the Lady Rockets had built in the first proved to be enough to allow them to clinch the win. Bridgeport finished the night with a 21-point victory, sealing their spot in Friday’s semifinals.
BRIDGEPORT (43): Madylyn Bible 19, Ava Wheeler 9, Kennadee Langford 9, Brianna London 2, Vanessa Diaz 2, Paisley Hall 2.
COSBY (22): Allie Ottinger 8, Ella Hicks 6, Aden Heatherly 6, Claire Holt 1.
No. 3 EDGEMONT 52, No. 6 SMOKY MOUNTAIN 25 (BOYS’ QUARTERFINAL)
Pulling away in the second half with a third-quarter surge, the Edgemont Panthers locked in their spot for Friday’s semifinals with a 52-25 victory over Smoky Mountain on Thursday.
Julian Welcome led the Panthers in scoring with a game-high 13 points. Tyson Sutton also notched double figures in scoring with 10 points for Edgemont. Smoky Mountain was led in scoring by an eight-point effort from Kyler Ogle.
Both teams got off to a sloppy start in Thursday’s quarterfinal matchup.
Tucker Whaley had Smoky Mountain on the board first with a put-back underneath the basket, which served as the only score for either team through the first two-and-a-half minutes.
Jayden Marshall put Edgemont on the board after leaking out in transition for a quick layup. Sitting at a 3-3 stalemate with two minutes left in the first, Sutton buried a three from the left wing to give Edgemont its first lead of the game.
Smoky Mountain answered with a bucket from Christian Walsh, but Sutton set up from the same spot on the next possession and knocked another triple down, giving the Panthers a 9-5 lead late in the frame.
With the Bears scoring the final points of the period, Edgemont’s lead was cut in half to a 9-7 lead after one.
As porous of a start Edgemont had to the game, Welcome gave the Panthers a quick spark to open the second quarter.
Welcome muscled up a shot through contact for an and-1 bucket, pushing the lead to five in the first 10 seconds of the frame. He had the team’s next four points, giving Edgemont a 16-7 lead early in the second.
Welcome led the Panthers in scoring in the second with 11 points, which atoned for all of his first-half points.
Ogle snapped Smoky Mountain’s scoreless start to the frame with a mid-range jumper at the 3:42 mark in the first half. Sutton sunk his second three of the night on the next possession, though, pushing the Panthers’ lead to double digits for the first time of the night.
Sutton had eight points at the half.
Edgemont led by 12 at the half, taking a 25-13 lead into the intermission.
Getting fouled after a steal and run to the rim, Jarvis Scipio had the first point of the second half from the free-throw line. Smoky Mountain came back with five unanswered to make it an eight-point game again, though.
Scoreless from the field through the first three minutes of the third, Haiden McMahan pushed the lead back to double-digits with a put-back off a missed free-throw with 2:38 left in the third.
McMahan, who sat the entire first half, finished the game strong with eight points in the second half, alone.
Less than 30 seconds later, Edgemont’s lead grew to 14 with just over two minutes left in the frame.
After allowing Smoky Mountain to get the lead down to eight, Edgemont closed the third on an 11-0 run to lead 37-18 going into the fourth.
Jerome Cofield opened the fourth with a layup transition, pushing the lead to the largest it had been all night at 21 points.
Smoky Mountain’s Bryer Henderson buried a three on the ensuing possession, but that gave way to another Edgemont run. The Panthers scored the next 10 points, unanswered, to lead 49-21 with under three minutes to play.
Ogle snapped Smoky Mountain scoreless drought with just over two minutes left, but it would come too late.
With a large lead in hand, Edgemont rode out the final minutes to a 27-point victory, advancing to Friday’s semifinal round.
EDGEMONT (52): Julian Welcome 13, Tyson Sutton 10, Haiden McMahan 8, Jayden Marshall 7, Jarvis Scipio 6, Jerome Cofield 5, Cooper Chambers 3.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (25): Kyler Ogle 8, Bryer Henderson 7, Christian Walsh 5, Tucker Whaley 5.
No. 1 PARROTTSVILLE 62, No. 9 NORTHWEST 16 (GIRLS’ QUARTERFINAL)
Dominant all season, the Parrottsville Lady Parrotts remained in that role with a 62-16 quarterfinal win over the Northwest Lady Patriots on Thursday.
The Lady Parrotts unbeaten streak for the season will now head into the semifinals, as the road only gets tougher from here.
Blakelyn Clevenger and Mallory Nease each co-led the Lady Parrotts with 12 points apiece in Thursday night’s victory. Jordan Smith was Northwest’s leading scorer with 10 points.
Ten different players posted scoring figures for the Lady Parrotts by the end of the night.
Parrottsville opened the game with the first 11 points of the night, and held an early 13-2 lead through the first three minutes of the first quarter. Faith Robinson had the first points of the night for the Lady Patriots.
The Lady Parrotts scored the final six points of the first, taking a 17-2 lead after one.
Nease, Blakelyn Clevenger and Brookelyn Clevenger combined for 14 points in the first, as the flourished off easy baskets cashed in from turnovers. Nease was the team’s leading scorer in the first with six points.
Parrottsville continued its offensive showcase to start the second quarter, scoring scoring the first 11 points of the quarter in the first three minutes of the period — once again.
The Lady Parrotts had the first 13 points of the second before a 2-point field goal by Smith snapped the run. By then Parrottsville already had a 31-4 lead with under two minutes left in the first half. Smith had all four of Northwest’s points in the second quarter.
Parrottsville led by as much as 29, and thanks to a last-second shot at the buzzer maintained that advantage with a 35-6 lead at the half.
Blakelyn Clevenger led the Lady Parrotts with six points in the second, and went into the half as the only player in double figures with 10 points. By the break, seven different players had posted scoring figures for Parrottsville.
Blakelyn Clevenger opened the second half with a quick score, and her final points of the night. The Lady Parrotts had the first four points of the third before Northwest answered.
Parrottsville still outscored Northwest 13-2 in the frame, taking a 48-8 lead into the fourth.
Both teams poured in the points in the final frame, but the final decision was already in hand. Parrottsville rotated its bench in for the final six minutes, and Northwest doubled up its score from the end of the third.
In the end, the Lady Parrotts closed out the night with a dominant 46-point win to move on to Friday’s semifinal round.
PARROTTSVILLE (62): Blakelyn Clevenger 12, Mallory Nease 12, Brookelyn Clevenger 8, Adisen McNealy 8, Cee Gee McNealy 7, Georgia Knight 6, Abby Niethammer 3, Hailee Hartsell 2, Kate Kickliter 2, Javin Campbell 2.
NORTHWEST (16): Jordan Smith 10, Kayla Worex 4, Faith Robinson 2, Carrina Ledezma 2.
No. 1 BRIDGEPORT 50, No. 9 CENTERVIEW 16 (BOYS’ QUARTERFINAL)
Holding their opponent scoreless for nearly the entire first quarter, the top-seeded Bridgeport Rockets put together early runs in both the first and second quarters to pull away for a 50-16 win over the Centerview Falcons on Thursday.
The win advances the Rockets to Friday’s semifinal round, making them one of four teams left vying for the 2021 boys elementary title.
Karson Manning led a trio of Rockets who finished with double figures in scoring. Manning had a game-high 15 points, while Devonte Wigfall added 11 and Zander Ball poured in 10 more.
Ethan Hurley and Chris Emery each co-led Centerview in scoring with five points apiece.
Bridgeport had a 6-0 lead within the first two minutes of Thursday night’s game. Late in the first, the Rockets had taken a 14-0 lead before a quick two to end the quarter by Brady Calfee put the Falcons on the board to make it a 14-2 Bridgeport lead, after one.
Ball, Manning and Wigfall all combined for 12 of the Rockets’ first-quarter points, each scoring four points in the frame.
Much like the first, Bridgeport dominated the opening two minutes of the second. The Rockets opened the period on a 10-0 run, taking a 22-2 lead with over four minutes left before the half.
Centerview rattled off the game’s next five points, including a three from Hurley.
Bridgeport answered with a run of its own to take a 22-point, 29-7 lead with 2:09 left in the second quarter.
The Rockets had put together a 14-0 run late in the half. Centerview got a point back at the charity stripe, but Bridgeport remained in control as Manning scored the final four points of the second to push it ahead for a 38-8 lead at the break.
Manning had nine points in the second, giving him a team-leading 13 at the half.
Bridgeport held Centerview scoreless through the third, as it continued to add to its lead. The Rockets put up eight more points in the third, taking a 46-8 lead into the final six minutes of play.
With the game well in hand, the Rockets began rotating in their bench to close out the win.
Centerview had the first field goal of the fourth, snapping its second half scoreless drought it carried into the final period.
The Falcons had eight points in the fourth, but Bridgeport still closed out the win by 34 to advance to Friday’s semifinal round.
BRIDGEPORT (50): Karson Manning 15, Devonte Wigfall 11, Zander Ball 10, Keegan Hall 8, Hayden Smith 5, Cornelius Carr 2.
CENTERVIEW (16): Ethan Hurley 5, Chris Emery 5, Brady Calfee 4, Ethan McCracken 2.
