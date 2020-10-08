DANDRIDGE—All seasons must end. It's only a matter of when.
Although first-year head coach Jamie Messer wasn't ready to see the 2020 campaign come to an end, the Cocke County High Lady Red met their demise in a 3-0 (25-11, 25-19, 25-11) loss in straight sets to Jefferson County in Tuesday's District 2-A semifinal round.
"I'm still proud with the way the season turned out," Messer said. "This just wasn't where we wanted to end it. We accomplished some things this year that haven't been done in a long time. Now we just want to build on this year moving forward."
While it wasn't where it wanted to see the season end, the 2020 campaign has been good to Cocke County (13-12) from an historical standpoint.
The program broke barriers in number of wins, league victories, and securing a winning record for the first time in at least a decade, all while coming just one win short of a region tournament bid.
Following up the success from this season will be no easy task. The program graduates seven seniors, each of which played prominent roles in the team's success all the way back to their freshmen seasons.
"It's going to be tough replacing their production," Messer said. "We've got a very good junior varsity group that will be moving up next year, but we'll have to mature quickly. Playing stiff competition before we start next year will be key in their development, as they move up next year."
The regular-season champion Lady Patriots were in full control to start Wednesday's match, as they raced out to a 16-3 lead in the opening set.
Natalie Moore led Jefferson County in the opening frame with four kills and an ace. She would finish the match with seven kills.
The Lady Red narrowed the deficit to 11, but were ultimately left with a lopsided loss in the game's opening set in a 25-11 defeat.
"For whatever reason, I feel like when we play teams like Jefferson County or the Hamblen County teams we freeze up, mentally," Messer said. "Those are programs we don't beat often, and as soon as a few plays go against us we get down on ourselves and struggle to recover."
The second set was a far different tune.
Cocke County led for the majority of the set, pulling out to a lead as large as three points at 17-14 late in the frame.
"I told them before we started the second set that, if this is their last game, we're not going out like this," Messer said. "We came back and played strong to start the set. I really believed that was the spark we needed."
Sophomore Paige Niethammer led the charge with four kills in the set. She had five kills to finish the match.
While CCHS never trailed through the first half of the set, Jefferson County never relented.
Trailing by three in the latter stages of the frame, the Lady Patriots used a 10-0 run to push ahead and claim their first lead. Just a point away from taking the set, they gave back two points on back-to-back kills from Maddie Williams and Abigail Kirk, but still finished it with a 25-19 victory to take a 2-0 lead in the match.
"There at the end they went on a run. And as soon as they did it just seemed to deflate our girls," Messer said.
Kirk ended the night with six kills, while Williams led the team with seven kills in Cocke County's effort in Wednesday's district semifinal.
Jefferson County's second-set rally was enough to essentially enough to seal the match.
JCHS dashed out to another large lead to open the third set with a 15-3 advantage. Cocke County would get the deficit back down to 10 behind plays from Williams, Kirk and Niethammer, but it wasn't nearly enough to forge a comeback.
The Lady Patriots finished the set, and the match, with a 25-11 victory in the third set to put the finishing touches on a victory over the Lady Red in straight sets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.