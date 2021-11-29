The 15th-ranked Tennessee men's basketball team is back in action tonight, taking on Presbyterian at 7 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena.
Tennessee is coming off of an 80-69 win over Tennessee Tech on Black Friday in which five Vols reached double-digit scoring. Junior forward Olivier Nkamhoua led UT with 18 points on 8-for-8 shooting, while Kennedy Chandler (15 points), John Fulkerson (14), Santiago Vescovi (13) and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (12) joined him in double figures. Vescovi added seven assists, seven rebounds and three steals to his 13 points, while Chandler had a career-high five steals.
Tuesday marks the fourth all-time meeting between Tennessee and Presbyterian and the third during the Rick Barnes era. The Vols have won the two meetings under Barnes by an average of 37.5 points per game.
