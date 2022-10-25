NEWPORT — Bridgeport’s Addy Pack streaked down the floor at Bridgeport on Monday seemingly ready to loft a wide-open layup.
Suddenly, a blue jersey appeared behind him. It was No. 11, Northwest’s Zander Hale.
As Pack lofted his shot, Hale used his right hand to swipe at the ball. He smacked it into the orange mat behind the basket for a block.
Hale and Tyson Sutton had an answer for every Rocket response on Tuesday, combining for 32 points in a 47-33 Northwest win.
Pack, unwilling to cede, kept battling until the final buzzer. He finished with 12 points for Bridgeport, while Jaylon Holt added 11 more points for BES.
For Northwest, Jude Oliva and Donovan Campos had seven and six points, respectively.
Patriots first-year coach Michael Johnson noted his team’s familiarity, as Campos, Sutton and Hale have played together for three seasons.
Together, those three lead a team that has been rumored to be the best across the county in the boys’ division this year.
“They’ve been playing okay,” said Johnson. “They’ve not been playing up to their potential.”
When asked what his team’s potential could be, Johnson did not respond. But he did crack a smile.
“It’s still early,” he said. “We’ve got potential. I’ll leave it at that.”
Across the county, several other games also took place on Monday night.
Here’s a look at some of the other action:
Bridgeport Lady Rockets 50, Northwest Lady Patriots 19
Matisse Bible and Taylor Donnelly combined for 25 points to lead the Lady Rockets, and all but one player on Bridgeport’s roster scored.
Alivia McGraw finished with 13 of Northwest’s 19 points, leading a team that played with only four girls since several were out with sickness.
Grassy Fork Lady Ravens 42, Edgemont Lady Panthers 12
Ava Wheeler led Grassy Fork with 20 points, while Bella Stanton added 10 to propel the Lady Ravens to a 3-0 in-county record, 6-0 overall.
For Edgemont, Elizabeth Moss had four points, while Kourtney Hurst, Jaylen Moore and Lakelynn Fowler had three, three and two points, respectively.
Grassy Fork Ravens 55, Edgemont Panthers 21
Asher Faison led the Ravens with 21 points. He was followed in scoring by Draiden Sneed (13), Waylon McGaha (12) and Eli Gilliam (9).
Ashton Thomas scored 11 points and Levi Sepulveda had six points for the Panthers.
Centerview Lady Falcons 40, Del Rio Lady Trojans 5
Centerview spread the wealth in its girls’ win over Del Rio. Amelia Ellison led the Lady Falcons with 10 points, while Kaydence Penton and Emma Calfee added six points apiece.
Elizza Cook, Allie Rymer and Came Crosby had four points each, with Josie Shaver and Haidyn Penton combining for four points.
Mackenna Howard and Ella Woody combined for Del Rio’s five points.
Centerview 40, Del Rio 32
Ryan Barrett led the Falcons with 12 points, Drayden Shurley added eight points, and Shane Patterson and Brody Hudson had seven points each to propel the Falcons.
For Del Rio, Eli Sprouse poured in a whopping 25 points to lead the Trojans.
Parrottsville Lady Parrotts 60, Smoky Mountain Lady Bears 34
Georgia Knight totaled 23 points for the Lady Parrotts, and Mallory Nease and Chloe Niethammer added 14 and 11 points, respectively.
Azariah Spurgeon led the Lady Bears with 13 points; she was followed by Kassie Davis, who added 10 points.
Parrottsville Parrotts 47, Smoky Mountain Bears 44
Jackson Watts and Login Bowlin led Parrottsville with 14 points apiece, and John Dillon Ramsey added six points.
Brody Stooksbury had 16 points for Smoky, followed by Ezra Spurgeon with 12 and Levi Reed with nine.
What’s next?
On Thursday, Grassy Fork will visit Smoky Mountain, Del Rio will be at Cosby and Centerview will play at Parrottsville.
Meanwhile, Bridgeport will host Edgemont in a day game. Northwest is open.
No teams will play the following Monday, as the schedule takes a break for Halloween night.
