NEWPORT—Senior nights are always bittersweet.
While program’s get to honor those that have poured their heart and soul into the program’s for the last four years, it’s also met with the sadness that the end of their time with the team is near.
However, senior night for the Cocke County High Lady Red soccer program had a slightly different feel on Monday night.
The Lady Red took care of business on the pitch, posting their second clean sheet in as many games with a 7-0 victory over J. Frank White Academy. CCHS also topped Unicoi County the week before in a 7-0 shutout on the road.
“Having back-to-back wins has been a confidence booster for us,” CCHS coach Mikayla Gregg said. “We’re getting in more of a rhythm, now. We’re getting more confident in everything we do and are starting to do the things we’ve needed to be doing all season long.”
Outscoring opponents 14-0 in their last two outings, the Lady Red (3-5) have had no shortage of scorers during that span. Six different players have found the back of the net for Cocke County in its last two outings, four of which earned goals in Monday night’s rout.
“Karlie (Souder) and Jessica (Ellis) have been excellent at finding the back of the net the last two games,” Gregg said. “But we’ve got new girls stepping up and scoring for us, as well. That’s not just a positive sign for the girls that have scored, but for the whole team.”
Both Souder and Ellis — one of the team’s four freshmen — scored two goals apiece in Monday’s victory. Souder had goals in the 23rd and 29th minutes, while Ellis’ came in the 16th and 31st minutes.
Sabrina Upman, a sophomore, also put one in goal. She scored to start the second half in the 43rd minute.
Also among Monday’s scorers was senior Torrence Vest.
Vest, who normally plays in goal, was brought up to play towards the front of the formation in the later stages of Monday’s victory. The result was back-to-back goals in the 65th and 70th minutes to put the finishing touches on the 7-0 victory.
Along with Kaitlin Bible, Vest is just one of two seniors on the roster for the Lady Red in 2020. Meaning the program returns 17 players next year, many of which are freshmen or sophomores.
With the year winding down, Gregg has taken advantage of that notion by working players into different positions throughout the game to see how they fair. It’s a tactic that’ll not just help CCHS sure up its lineup through the rest of the 2020 season, but give it a better understanding of who fits best where in the seasons ahead.
“We still have a very young team with only two seniors,” Gregg said. “Being able to move pieces around and rotate as much as we have has not only been a big benefit for this year, but gives us a head start in how we’ll attack next year.
“Moving players around like we have not only allows us to gauge their abilities for the future, but see just how well their understanding is from one position to another.”
The move to rotate players and positions has not only benefitted the team from a playing time standpoint, but is giving it a better understanding of what suits the team best with the pieces it has.
“We’ve done some things the past couple of games that have really benefitted us,” Gregg said. “Whether it’s possessing the ball better, or applying what we’ve been working on in practice, our understanding of what we’re wanting to do has been much better as of late.”
