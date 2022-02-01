KINGSPORT—The Lady Warriors kicked off sectional play in the 2022 Class A tournament Monday evening with a bout against Sulphur Springs.
NGS held one of the four top seeds going into the tournament, which gave them a first round bye.
The dynamic scoring duo of Hayden Carter and Karmine Shropshire continued their impressive postseason run, leading NGS to a 57-33 victory. Carter led all scorers in the contest with 29 points.
Shropshire held the hot hand in the opening quarter posting seven points for the Lady Warriors, while knocking down her first 3-pointer of the game. NGS jumped out to a quick 11-3 lead by the end of the period.
Sulphur Springs responded in the second quarter behind the play of Matti Phillips. Phillips would post half of her teams’ points in the frame with seven.
Carter had a slow start to the game, but all that changed in the second period. She would rattle off 10 points including back-to-back three pointers to begin the quarter. NGS was outscored 14-12 in the period, but they took a 23-17 lead into the locker room.
Carter and Shropshire were dominant to start third quarter action. They were nearly perfect from the field with Carter scoring 12 points and Shropshire adding six. The only blemishes for both players were missed free throws on 3-point plays.
The third quarter was far less productive for Sulphur Springs. They reverted back to their first quarter ways and only managed four points in the period. Newport Grammar’s lead had grown significantly heading into the fourth quarter. The Lady Warriors held a 20 point advantage at 41-21.
Several NGS players scored their first baskets in the fourth quarter to push the team to a victory. Meredith Grooms’ first points of the game came via 3-pointer. Ellie Proffitt and Abby Clevenger added in two point shots to help bolster the lead. Carter capped off her night with five points in the final quarter, and Shropshire had four.
Sulphur Springs’ offense returned to form in the fourth, but it was too little too late. The sustained lead built by the Lady Warriors over the first three quarters proved to be insurmountable.
NGS advances to the sectional semifinals on Thursday where they will play at 4 p.m. The Lady Warriors are now one the states’ final 16 Class A schools.
NGS (57): Hayden Carter 29, Karmine Shropshire 19, Meredith Grooms 3, Ellie Proffitt 2, Lexi Massengill 2, Abby Clevenger 2.
SULPHUR SPRINGS (33): Matti Phillips 15, Chloe McClellan 8, Lemiah Foster 4, Kate Broyles 3, Mika Vann 3.
