NEWPORT—Though the graduation of athletes like Morgan Blazer, Cameron McClain, and John Norton left some speedy shoes to fill, the 2022 CCHS track and field team has high hopes for the season. They’ll have a new coach at the helm as Daniel Dudley takes over for Clay Blazer, and they’ll be competing in a new district with a new classification.
CCHS has plenty of key athletes coming back, both in their boys and girls squads.
Sprinter and jumper Tasean Simpson had an impressive 2021 campaign, medalling at multiple meets in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay events. The senior was also a two-way player for the Fighting Cocks Football Team in the fall.
Other key elements on the Boys side are hurdles runner Jay Hunt and sprinter Landon Lane, who contributed greatly to the 4x200 relay team last year.
On the girls side of things, there’s more talent than you can shake a baton at, with Jaryn Norton, Jenna Pittman, Karlie Souder, Cherrie Turner, Elaina Lewis and Jessi Swanger all returning to the team. Swanger made an impressive showing in her freshman year and she’ll look to improve as her career continues.
The team also drew in plenty of freshmen, and Coach Dudley hopes to develop the young athletes in a way that allows them to pick up a few more points toward the end of the season.
The team traveled to Farragut High School for the East Tennessee Jamboree practice meet on March 5, and their season opens at Morristown West on March 17. The Twin Lakes Athletic Conference Championship Meet, which will include Cherokee, Claiborne County, Grainger County, Greeneville, and Cocke County High Schools, takes place on May 3.
