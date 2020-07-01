KODAK—When it was all over, the Newport Fighting Cocks were left with a three-inning stretch they desperately wished they could do over.
Despite holding an early lead, the Fighting Cocks fell in a four-run hole they couldn’t get out of to the Kodak Wildcats. A valiant effort in the final two innings would ultimately fall short, as the Wildcats held on for the 8-7 victory on Tuesday afternoon.
Newport (1-3-1) rallied to get within one run of the lead with runners on first and second. Attempting to steal third, the Fighting Cocks’ lead runner appeared to have gotten the base, but was called for the final out of the game to secure the win for Kodak (2-3).
“(The umpire) told me (the runner) swapped hands. That simple,” Stand-in coach for the Fighting Cocks Alec McCampbell said. “That’s all he said. I didn’t think he was in position to see it, but it is what it is. I don’t make the calls. He does. That’s all I can say on the matter.”
Errors were a big part of Newport’s collapse on Tuesday. from fielding errors to missed pickoffs and passed balls, they all played a role in the Fighting Cocks demise to Kodak.
The Wildcats’ top two hitters had a large say in the Fighting Cocks’ defeat, as well. Lead-off hitter Jayden Coarsey had a perfect day, going 4-4 at the plate, while Jonathan Webster picked up the win on the bump with eight strikeouts in four innings pitched.
“We let two guys beat us. That’s not a great feeling,” McCampbell said.”
Webster also helped himself with a 3-4 showing at the plate with four RBIs.
While it wasn’t the most complete effort on Tuesday, Newport still had positives to build off of. Bryce Click struck out six in his six innings of work on the mound. Hunter White had the best day at the plate for the Fighting Cocks, as he went 3-4 with an RBI on the day.
“Bryce did well for us on the mound,” McCampbell said. “He did exactly what we wanted him to do. Just had too many errors in the field and didn’t back him up.”
Newport got on the board in the top of the first after a sacrifice-RBI off the bat of Bryce Click brought in lead runner Hunter White, who led-off with a single. Kodak got out of the top half of the frame stranding a runner on third, though, which allowed it to take the lead by the end of the first.
Coarsey and Webster began their hot afternoon with back-to-back hits to lead-off for the Wildcats. After Coarsey doubled into right field, Webster quickly brought him in with an RBI triple grounded into deep centerfield.
While Click retired the side through the next three batters, Webster was able to get across for the go-ahead run on a passed ball, giving Kodak a 2-1 advantage after the first.
Newport would get the lead back and hold it in the second.
A pair of two-out, RBI doubles pushed the Fighting Cocks back in front. After Dylan Ellison’s infield single off a bunt, Josh Ellis brought him in on a ball ripped to deep centerfield. White followed suit with a hit into deep center of his own to put them ahead 3-2 going into the bottom half.
Kodak put a runner on that reached on an error, but came away empty after the second.
The Fighting Cocks were sat down in order to start the third, which set up a rough stretch of three innings for them.
Meanwhile, Kodak rung in four runs in the bottom of the third to take a 6-3 lead, and extended that advantage by a run at the end of the fourth.
Coarsey led-off with another base hit before Webster brought him in, again, on an RBI single lined into center. A missed pickoff allowed Webster to round the bases and score, himself.
The Wildcats’ next two runs came on a three-base error from a bunt by Kerim Durmaz. Newport made plays on the next to at-bats to keep the damage to four runs for the inning, while a fifth run was stranded on third.
Webster struck out the side after issuing a lead-off walk to open the fourth inning. In the bottom half, after Coarsey’s third hit of the game, Webster drove a ball deep into center for a sac-RBI to give the Wildcats a 7-3 advantage.
Both teams were retired in order in the fifth. Newport was able to get a run in off an RBI from Dylan Ellison, but left two more stranded as the game transitioned to the bottom of the sixth.
Kodak added a pivotal insurance run, as Webster notched his fourth RBI of the evening to make it a four-run game again.
In their final chance, the Fighting Cocks opened the top of the seventh strong with two on and no outs. Click lined a one-out RBI single to left fleld to cut the deficit to three. Shortly after Newport had the bases loaded with one out against it.
Zeke Ramos shortened the deficit to one with a two-RBI single roped to left, leaving Newport one run shy of the lead with a pair of runners on first and second. Kodak got out of the jam, though, picking off the lead runner in an attempt to steal third to end the game still one run ahead.
“We seemed to have second wind there late,” McCampbell said. “When we started swinging everything began to change. It was good to see our guys didn’t fold and stop fighting. Just a tough call there at the end.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.