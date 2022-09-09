COSBY VB 1

Taylor Halcomb’s Cosby volleyball team lost to Hancock in a doubleheader on Tuesday. Still, Halcomb said the Lady Eagles can be better with simple fixes that they will work on before Monday’s rematch with Cocke County.

 Jake Nichols

Taylor Halcomb has seen quite a transformation from her Cosby volleyball team this season.

But this week, Halcomb has also seen a microcosm of that entire change in just two short days.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.