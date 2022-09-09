Taylor Halcomb has seen quite a transformation from her Cosby volleyball team this season.
But this week, Halcomb has also seen a microcosm of that entire change in just two short days.
The Lady Eagles beat Hancock 25-20 and 25-17 in the second match of a Tuesday night doubleheader, but they fell to the same team 25-13 and 25-20 in the first match.
“To be honest, I will not brag on them at all,” Halcomb said Tuesday night. “We couldn’t serve, cannot pass a free ball, and will not communicate with each other. We looked the worst we have looked all year.
“Going forward, I want to see better attitudes, good communication, and more effort. We lack effort tremendously and will just watch the ball hit the ground. We should have won both games very easily.”
Halcomb also noted that, if those aspects weren’t fixed before Thursday, Cosby would lose to another team it should be able to beat.
And sure enough, when Thursday rolled around, Gatlinburg-Pittman took three straight sets (25-18, 25-13 and 25-14) to beat the Lady Eagles.
Still, Halcomb was not entirely dismayed.
“We played much harder than we did on Tuesday,” she said, noting that the shortcomings stemmed from a previous issue Cosby has faced this season: simple mistakes.
“We are still continuously being held back from getting to 25 first by our fundamental mistakes,” she added. “Going into practice, a huge thing we are going to work on is moving our feet to make better passes.”
Halcomb did mention that Shylee Weeks remains dominant on the front row, as she and teammate Katie Myers have developed noticeable chemistry.
Freshman Emma Potter aided the Lady Eagles as well, keeping the team alive from the back row.
“They all did well, our passing just seems to kill us,” said Halcomb. “We are going to work hard in practice and get ready for Monday!”
Up next, Cosby will face Cocke County on Monday in a rematch of the county rivals. Cocke County won the first matchup in three straight sets.
Junior varsity is scheduled to start things off at 5 p.m. before the varsity teams take the floor.
