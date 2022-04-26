COSBY—The Lady Eagles extended their win streak to five games on Monday after they defeated the Hancock County Lady Indians 4-1. Cosby plated a run in the bottom half of the first, but the game became a pitcher’s duel from that point forward.
That was until Cosby’s Chloe Hance blasted a three-run homer to left field in the bottom of the fifth to give her team a 4-0 lead.
Reese Michaels had another stellar performance in the pitcher’s circle giving up just one run over seven innings of work. Hancock would load the bases with two down in the seventh, but Michaels would strikeout the final hitter to end the threat and finish the ballgame.
Cosby moves to 2-1 in district play with a crucial game against Washburn set for this Friday. The Lady Pirates currently hold the top spot in the conference with a 4-0 record. Cosby will need to defeat Washburn and sweep Jellico next week to have at least a share of the regular season title.
The Lady Eagles hit the ball well all afternoon but often found the glove of a Hancock Lady Indian. Cosby was limited to just five hits, but head coach Mike Bryant was happy with the solid contact his team made.
“We hit the ball hard several times but they did a good job in the field,” Bryant said. “It was one of those kinds of games that was nip and tuck, back and forth. Chloe hit the home run, which opened things up for us to be a little more aggressive on our pitches and do some things defensively with the 4-0 lead.”
Despite the nail biting top of the seventh, Michaels was in control all afternoon. She retired nine batters by way of strikeout. Bryant said that Michaels is unfazed in big moments, a quality not often found in young players.
“We had a little struggle finding the strike zone there at the end, but some of it may have been me. I was trying to keep things away from them to keep them off balance like we had most of the night. It got a little wild, but Reese was able to finish it out. I’ve said it all year, to be a sophomore nothing really affects her. She came back and did what she needed to do.”
The Lady Eagles have crafted a defense they can hang their hat on as the regular season is coming to a close and district tournament play is fast approaching. The group is exuding confidence across the diamond while making the routine and difficult plays. Bryant made changes position wise over the last few weeks, which are paying dividends over this five game win streak.
“I’m tickled to death with that group that is out there,” Bryant said. “It was nice to see them make some of those tough defensive plays. When we played Friday we turned a double play, turned two double plays this weekend against Oakdale and another one tonight. In softball when you can turn double plays like that to kill innings it’s great.”
Cosby’s record improved to 10-6 on the year and 2-1 in district play after Monday’s win. There are still a handful of games left on the regular schedule to improve upon their mark. Remaining district games still loom large, but Bryant feels as if his team is playing their best ball at the right moment.
“I think we are where we need to be. We’ve got two non-district games this week to get ready for Washburn on Friday. I can’t say enough about Tori Coffman from Washburn. She’s going to bring it no doubt and is one of the best pitchers in the conference. When we played them up there we went 10 innings and they got the break. I’m hoping since we’re at home we’ll get the break, and we’ll just have Jellico left to play.”
Friday afternoon’s matchup between the Lady Eagles and Lady Pirates is set for 5 p.m. Cosby will squeeze in games with Oakdale and Seymour before closing out the season with a district doubleheader against Jellico.
