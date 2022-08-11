Braves Red Sox Baseball

Atlanta Braves' Vaughn Grissom celebrates while running up the first base line on his two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Boston. 

 Charles Krupa, AP Photo

BOSTON (AP) — Vaughn Grissom was rounding third when it sank in.

He had just cleared the Green Monster for his first big league hit, and he gave himself an emphatic clap before finishing his home run trot.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.