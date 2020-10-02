MORRISTOWN—The two regular season losses the Cosby High Lady Eagles have currently rank behind only the 2018 season over the last four years.
It took a little grit, but they were able to keep their mark at just two losses on Thursday, topping Class AAA Morristown East in a 5-3 victory on the road.
Senior Leah Murray continued her scoring crusade, posting four goals in the victory. All four of those goals came in the first half. Sophomore Kaymen Moss had the fifth and final goal to put any hopes of a comeback out of reach for the Lady Hurricanes.
Thursday’s win was impressive enough coming over a Class AAA program, but Cosby (8-2-1) coming out on top despite being without senior goal keeper Daycee Weeks made it even more so.
The Lady Eagles outshot the Lady ‘Canes 22-11, and rendered them scoreless in the second half.
Murray had the game’s first goal in the third minute of the game. She scored again in the 15th minute to make it a 2-0 Cosby lead, early on.
Morristown East quickly cut the lead in half, as Kirsten Sadlon found the back of the net in the 15th minute as well. Devasia Kyle tied the game at 2-2 with a goal in the 22nd minute.
Not settling for a stalemate, Murray broke the tie 23rd minute with her third goal of the night, but Kyle would knot the game up once more with a goal in the 24th minute.
Murray punched in her fourth and final game of the night in the 28th minute, giving Cosby a 4-3 lead that held until the half.
Clinging to a one goal lead, the Lady Eagles maintained their advantage throughout the second half.
Moss put the finishing touches on the victory, sealing the win with a goal in the 77th minute to dash East’s hopes of a tie or comeback victory.
Cosby will close the regular season with its final District 2-A outing of the year on Thursday, as it will host three-time defending district champion Alcoa for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff on Raymond Large Field.
Thursday’s matchup will decide the regular season district champion, and No. 1 overall seed heading into the following week’s district tournament.
