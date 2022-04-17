he bats were hot and the pitchers were dealing in top-ranked Tennessee's 15-4 series-clinching victory against No. 24/24 Alabama on Sunday afternoon at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
The Vols (33-3, 14-1 SEC) were fueled offensively by strong performances from senior Trey Lipscomb and redshirt sophomore Jorel Ortega. The duo combined to record seven hits, including three home runs, nine RBIs and five runs scored on the day.
Lipscomb posted his second multi-homer game of the season, launching two long balls and adding a double to drive in five runs while crossing the plate three times himself. Ortega finished with a career-high four hits, going 4-of-5 at the plate with one home run and three singles to go along with a personal-best four RBIs.
The Tennessee bats were hot all day, totaling 15 hits and drawing eight walks in the high-scoring affair. With 15 runs in the game, the Volunteers have now driven in double-digit runs in 17 games this year, including five times in conference play. UT is a perfect 17-0 when scoring at least 10 runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.