KINGSPORT—The dreams of extending the 2021-22 season with a trip to Murfreesboro were dashed for the Newport Grammar School Lady Warriors on Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Warriors were upended by Grandview Elementary of Jonesborough by a 69-22 score in the TMSAA Section 1-A Championship game at John Sevier Middle School. Grandview had three players score in double figures, led by Andrea Flores’ 22-point effort, to lead its way to the convincing win and advance to the TMSAA Class A State Tournament, which begins on Friday.
Newport Grammar fired the opening salvo in the game, as Meredith Grooms knocked down one of her two 3-pointers just 21 seconds into the contest, however, the Lady Warriors lead quickly evaporated. Grandview captured its first lead of the game just 22 seconds later and never relinquished it.
Grandview converted turnovers into points and dominated the offensive glass early and jumped out to an 12-6 advantage midway through the opening quarter, before Hayden Carter pulled the Lady Warriors back to within 3 points.
That was the closest that Newport Grammar came to retaking the lead for the remainder of the afternoon. Grandview ended the period on a 6-0 run, including converting another turnover into points with a steal leading to a pair of free-throws with 0.4 seconds remaining.
Grandview’s advantage only snowballed in the second quarter, as the six points it added to the lead at the end of the opening stanza eventually became a 20-1 run over a 5:32 span. The decisive run allowed Grandview to open up a 32-10 lead before Carter stopped the bleeding with a basket 2:27 before halftime.
Not much though slowed Grandview as it closed the half on an 8-1 run to go into the locker room up 40-13.
Grandview then outscored the Lady Warriors 13-3 over the entirety of the third period to ensure there were no comeback attempts for Newport Grammar.
The Lady Warriors season ended with the loss as one of the final eight teams remaining in the Class A field across the TMSAA league.
Grandview advanced to the TMSAA Class A State semifinals, where they are set to match up with Highland Rim School - Fayetteville on Friday at 6 p.m. (EDT) at Blackman Middle School. Oneida Middle School and the to-be-determined Section 4 champion will meet in the other semifinal at 7:30 p.m. (EDT) at Rockvale High School. The TMSAA Class A State Championship is set for 11 a.m. (EDT) at Stewarts Creek High School.
GRANDVIEW (69): Andrea Flores 22, Laney Britton 17, Kayleigh Donner 11, Aaliyah Story 8, Molly Davis 5, Kira Fagans 3, Radie McDevitt 2.
NGS LADY WARRIORS (22): Hayden Carter 9, Meredith Grooms 6, Leah Adams 3, Ellie Proffitt 2, Lexi Massengill 1, Karmine Shropshire 1.
