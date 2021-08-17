The beginning of fall sports has looked more like the spring.
The Cocke County Lady Red soccer team got a dose of what that’s like on Tuesday, as their season opener at Lakeway Christian Academy was cancelled due to porous amounts of rain impacting the area with the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred moving through.
Now, the Lady Red are set to open their season on Thursday, at home, against District 3-AA rival Northview Academy. That match kicks off at 6 p.m.
