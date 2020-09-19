ELIZABETHTON—The Cosby High Eagles started off the 2020 campaign with 22 players on their roster.
With injuries mounting up heading into Friday’s region tilt, the Eagles were shorthanded in a crucial matchup on the road.
Much like the matchup last week against the Midway Green Wave, the Eagles could not establish a run game to surge past the Warriors in a crushing 49-0 loss to the Warriors.
Cosby (1-3, 1-1 Region 1-2A) began the night in its own territory, which ultimately led to a three and out on the first offensive possession of the game.
After a bad punt that only went for five yards, the Warriors quickly found the end zone from 35 yards out on a touchdown run led by Happy Valley’s Andrew Little.
Little would end the game with 64 yards on the ground and 29 yards receiving with two touchdowns in the blowout win over the Eagles.
The Eagles, without William Fowler and Caleb Lawson, struggled on the offensive side of the ball.
“We were playing with a backup center tonight and losing the presence of Lawson really hurt us on both sides of the ball. Being a senior leader, we would use him in different situations on offense.” Coach Hall said about the injuries for his starters.
The Eagles turned over the ball two times with four fumbles in the game, two of which were recovered by the Warriors.
Happy Valley scored once in the first quarter but continued its onslaught in the second quarter by putting up 30 points on the beat up Eagles.
Senior quarterback Eli Ayers had a subpar game with four completions on five attempts with 79 yards through the air with a pair of touchdowns for Happy Valley in the win.
The Eagles struggles continued throughout the first half with fumbled snaps and misreads on offense.
Happy Valley took every advantage it could against the injured Eagles.
Matthew Bahn, who had a stellar game against Cosby last year, continued to impress as he carried nine times for 49 yards and a touchdown midway through the second quarter to extend the Warriors’ lead.
The Eagles were down 36-0 at the half with only two yards of offense compared to 165 for Happy Valley.
Ayers started the second half with a 33-yard touchdown pass to his tight end, Alex Lunceford, to extend the lead to 42-0.
Hunter Workman ended the game with two completions on six attempts for 14 yards, but the offense still struggled.
Happy Valley got pressure to Workman and sacked him in the backfield over seven times in the game.
On the defensive side for Cosby, Trestan Packwood led the charge with four tackles and Workman followed behind with three.
The injury bug but Cosby once again as Doyne Calina, who leads the defense in tackles for 2020, went down after a five-yard gain in the second quarter. He was unable to return to the game but finished the game with three tackles and five yards rushing on two attempts on the ground.
Happy Valley’s, Landon Babb, caught two passes for 17 yards and was one of the big pieces in Happy Valley’s win with four rushing attempts for 15 yards and a touchdown.
“We had a few kids that got some playing time at the end of the game, Logan Webb and Alex Harmon were both impressive.” Hall said. “It helps us in games like these to establish depth and give those kids some action to help us out in the upcoming games.”
Samuel Reece entered the game in the fourth quarter and went for three completions on four attempts with 31 yards in the loss.
Webb was also the leading receiver with 31 yards to give Cosby confidence for their next matchup.
The Eagles will look for their second win in 2020 when they host West Greene on Sept. 25 at Virgil Ball Stadium at Cosby High School. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
